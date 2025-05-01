MEDIA ADVISORY: EMERGENCY PRESS BRIEFING FROM HUMANITARIAN ORGANISATIONS IN GAZA AS ISRAEL’S TOTAL SIEGE ON GAZA MARKS TWO MONTHS

What

Today marks two months since Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza. Representatives from leading humanitarian organisations, including those who are in or just left the Gaza Strip, will brief the press on the devastating humanitarian impacts, as Palestinians facing starvation struggle to survive against the backdrop of a total siege which has blocked the entry of all aid - food, water, medicine, vital equipment - and commercial goods into Gaza.

Panellists will share testimonies on the unimaginable suffering people are experiencing as aid stocks run out and malnutrition rates rise, and will renew their urgent call for a full and permanent ceasefire and the unfettered entry of aid.

The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire since Israel broke the ceasefire on 18 March and renewed bombings and ground operations. People are risking their lives as they search for food, water and shelter under bombardment.

Areas of focus

Depletion of essential supplies and food stocks from markets and aid agencies, causing food prices to skyrocket.

The resulting acute hunger and malnutrition, especially among children.

The militarization of aid.

Targeting of medical facilities and the dire state of medical care.

The severe constraints of humanitarian aid delivery under Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

When

Friday, May 2, 2025 - 13:00 BST; 14:00 CET; 15:00 Gaza; 08:00 ET

Where

Who