Cayetano P: A Living Wage Is a Lifeline for Women, Mothers, and Families

PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release

May 1, 2025 A Living Wage Is a Lifeline for Women, Mothers, and Families No one knows better what it's like to stretch every peso just to get through the day--budgeting for food, school expenses, and daily needs, than a mother. I've met many women who carry this burden in silence--mothers who skip meals so their children can eat, or who delay medical care because there simply isn't enough. These stories are not new. They are real, and they happen every day. This is why I co-sponsored the bill to increase the minimum wage for private sector workers. A wage hike may seem small to some, but for many Filipino families, it can mean one more meal, a ride to school, or simply breathing room in a life filled with sacrifice. This is also a gender issue: women continue to face lower pay, fewer opportunities, and a heavier load of unpaid care work. A fair wage helps ease that burden and honors the labor they give--both inside and outside the home. We cannot talk about progress and leave behind those who carry the weight of our homes and our economy. If we truly aim to become an upper-middle income country, our workers--and especially our women and mothers--must be at the center of that vision. With only a few session days left, I urge my colleagues in both the legislative and executive branches to work together and get this done. The Senate has already passed its version. The House version is close to the finish line. We must not let this moment pass. Let's deliver this long-overdue relief to our workers--now.

