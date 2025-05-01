SHORTFOMO Launches Creator Program in Dubai to Bridge Local Talent with Small Business Owners

DUBAI, UAE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHORTFOMO , the UAE’s leading video design agency known for its fast, punchy social content, has just announced the launch of its CREATOR program in Dubai—a new initiative that connects skilled content creators with local businesses to co-create scroll-stopping videos and build organic reach.





The move comes at a time when video content is no longer a nice-to-have. In 2025, it’s the main driver of customer attention and growth. Yet, most small and midsize businesses still struggle to produce content that feels native to platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube Shorts.

SHORTFOMO’s CREATOR program is built to change that. The platform matches creators with local brands, giving them the tools, templates, and creative freedom to collaborate directly and push out high-converting short-form videos—without the agency middleman slowing things down.





“At this point, content isn’t just marketing—it's currency,” said Iulia Vidu, CEO of SHORTFOMO. “We built this program because we kept seeing two problems: incredible creators struggling to get consistent paid work, and small business owners sitting on products that should be trending, but aren’t. We’re putting them in the same room—and then getting out of the way.”

The CREATOR program is open to both aspiring and experienced creators, with a focus on pairing them with food spots, salons, fitness studios, retail stores, and lifestyle brands across Dubai. SHORTFOMO provides production support, editing templates, and content coaching—ensuring every video is not only slick but performance-ready.

The agency is calling it the “Dubai Creator Economy 2.0”—a hyper-local approach to video creation that doesn’t rely on influencers with millions of followers, but rather on creators who understand local culture, aesthetic trends, and what actually works on short-form.

Applications for the first cohort open this week, with an in-person kickoff event happening mid-May. Interested creators and business owners can register through SHORTFOMO’s website.

