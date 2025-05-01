Pressure Switch Market Size to Reach $3.51 Billion by 2030, Driven by Steady 4.6% CAGR – Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure Switch Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2025 to USD 3.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. New revenue streams are being created in the global Pressure Switch Market by emerging industries and technological innovations. The renewable energy industry, especially wind and solar power, is fueling demand for high-precision pressure monitoring solutions. The electric vehicle (EV) industry also offers growth prospects, as pressure switches are critical for battery cooling and hydraulic braking systems. The smart manufacturing and industrial automation segments are embracing IoT-capable pressure switches for real-time monitoring. Additionally, growing oil & gas exploration activities in Africa and Latin America and strict safety measures in food & beverages and pharma are driving market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52557932

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Pressure Switch Market Size Values CAGR 4.6%

USD 3.51 billion by 2030

USD 2.80 billion in 2025 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Pressure Switch Market by type, pressure range, application, end–user industry, and region. Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

The safety & alarm systems segment is the third largest in the global Pressure Switch Market based on the increasing focus on workplace safety regulations and industrial hazard prevention. Oil & gas, manufacturing, power generation, and chemicals industries depend on pressure switches for leak detection, overpressure protection, and emergency shutdown mechanisms. Moreover, rigorous regulatory structures such as OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) guidelines necessitate the installation of cutting-edge safety systems. The rising use of automated safety controls in industrial automation and smart manufacturing facilities further drive this segment's market expansion.

The Above 400 bars segment represents the third-largest market share within the global Pressure Switch Market owing to its decisive position in high-pressure applications within industries like oil & gas, aerospace, and heavy industrial equipment. These pressure switches are needed for hydraulic systems, high-pressure pumps, and deep-sea drilling operations where severe pressure conditions require robust and reliable monitoring equipment. Also, growing use of high-end hydraulic machines and ultra-high-pressure industrial operations has driven the demand. High safety and performance standards, especially in energy, defense, and high-pressure test applications, further support this segment's large market share.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52557932

Regional Analysis

Europe holds the third largest market share in the global Pressure Switch Market based on its robust industrial sector, sophisticated manufacturing industry, and high regulatory standards. The well-developed automotive, aerospace, and energy sectors of the region generate high demand for high-performance pressure switches for use in hydraulic systems, safety monitoring, and industrial automation applications. Furthermore, EU legislations on working conditions and power efficiency require applications of dependable pressure monitoring solutions to further drive growth in the market. Growth from expanding renewable power projects and building smart infrastructure is also driving demand higher, pushing Europe to lead the global market for pressure switches.

Key Players

Major players in the global Pressure Switch Market, including ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Danfoss (Denmark), and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), are major drivers of innovation and technological development.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=52557932

Browse Related Reports:

Transfer Switch Market

Automotive Switch Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.