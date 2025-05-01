CoinEx Showcases Its Strength as Platinum Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Dubai, with CEO Haipo Yang Attending and Supporting the Exclusive Event “DUBAI IN THE SKY”

HONG KONG, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, made a strong return as a Platinum Sponsor at TOKEN2049 Dubai, one of the world’s most influential Web3 and crypto conferences. This marks another year of CoinEx’s long-standing support of the TOKEN2049, reaffirming its commitment to global blockchain development.

At the main conference, CoinEx's booth drew considerable attention, thanks to its design that emphasises user-friendly experience and presentation of its vibrant ecosystem. Attendees praised CoinEx’s sharp product vision and long-standing mission to make crypto simple and approachable for everyone.

In a spotlight moment, Jeff Ko, Chief Analyst at CoinEx Research, had an interview with Bitcoinst where he shared insights into emerging narratives from TOKEN2049, current global crypto trends, and CoinEx’s research-driven approach to long-term growth and innovation in the digital asset landscape.

Adding to the excitement, popular media outlets The Crypto Factor went live from CoinEx’s booth. The discussions covered CoinEx’s latest ecosystem developments, strategic focuses, and the shifting role of centralized exchanges in today’s dynamic market. These live sessions brought fresh insights on evolving investment themes and user engagement models.

On the evening of April 29, CoinEx co-hosted an exclusive side event with ViaBTC Capital “DUBAI IN THE SKY: Night of Networking” at SoBe Dubai. The event provided a platform for builders, investors, and innovators to exchange ideas on the future of Bitcoin Layer 2, mining innovations, and global expansion opportunities within the blockchain space.

Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of CoinEx & ViaBTC, welcomed guests and shared a compelling vision for the future of the crypto industry. His remarks emphasized resilience, collaboration, and long-term commitment to infrastructure building. Haipo noted, “We remain committed to doing the right things and focus on sustainable development. We want to be the builders who shape the foundation of tomorrow’s financial systems. We don’t only build for this cycle, we build for the coming generations. That’s the mindset that shapes revolutions.”

The event was proudly sponsored by Bombie and Catizen, with media partners including Bitcoinst, BeInCrypto, and CoinDesk.



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

