U.S. and Uzbekistan Forge Strong Security Partnership with Historic Deportation Operation

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Secretary Noem’s leadership, partnered with the Government of Uzbekistan to successfully deport over 100 illegal aliens from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This operation, in which Uzbekistan fully funded the deportation of their own nationals, underscores the deep security cooperation between our nations and sets a standard for U.S. alliances.

“We commend Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his leadership in sending a flight to return 131 illegal aliens back to their home country,” said Secretary Noem. “We look forward to continuing to work together with Uzbekistan on efforts to enhance our mutual security and uphold the rule of law.”

This landmark partnership is the latest in a long line of successful deals with foreign partners negotiated by President Trump and his administration. He put the American people first and successfully convinced Colombia to begin accepting migrants removed from the United States, developed a strong working partnership with El Salvador to lock up criminal illegal aliens and gang members, and turned Mexico into a willing ally in the fight against drug cartels, leading to the arrest of over 6,000 drug traffickers – the highest number of arrests in Mexico’s history.

These are just some of the successful efforts that reflect President Trump’s vision for strong diplomatic cooperation and a restored immigration system, ensuring that illegal aliens are returned to their countries of origin. We are just getting started.