Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,706 in the last 365 days.

U.S. and Uzbekistan Forge Strong Security Partnership with Historic Deportation Operation

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Secretary Noem’s leadership, partnered with the Government of Uzbekistan to successfully deport over 100 illegal aliens from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This operation, in which Uzbekistan fully funded the deportation of their own nationals, underscores the deep security cooperation between our nations and sets a standard for U.S. alliances.

“We commend Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his leadership in sending a flight to return 131 illegal aliens back to their home country,” said Secretary Noem. “We look forward to continuing to work together with Uzbekistan on efforts to enhance our mutual security and uphold the rule of law.”

This landmark partnership is the latest in a long line of successful deals with foreign partners negotiated by President Trump and his administration. He put the American people first and successfully convinced Colombia to begin accepting migrants removed from the United States, developed a strong working partnership with El Salvador to lock up criminal illegal aliens and gang members, and turned Mexico into a willing ally in the fight against drug cartels, leading to the arrest of over 6,000 drug traffickers – the highest number of arrests in Mexico’s history.

These are just some of the successful efforts that reflect President Trump’s vision for strong diplomatic cooperation and a restored immigration system, ensuring that illegal aliens are returned to their countries of origin. We are just getting started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. and Uzbekistan Forge Strong Security Partnership with Historic Deportation Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more