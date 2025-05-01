DHS Reveals Second Domestic Abuse Filing Filed by Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Ex-Wife

So-called “Maryland Dad’s” Track Record of Violence

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday April 30, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that the ex-wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the so-called “Maryland Dad”—filed a petition for protection against him in 2020. “The facts are clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent illegal alien who abuses women and children. He had no business being in our country and we are proud to have deported this violent thug,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “We have now found two petitions for protection against him, in addition to the fact that he entered the country illegally and is a confirmed member of MS-13. Our country is safer with him gone.”

According to the petition filed by Jennifer Vasquez on August 3, 2020, in the District Court of Maryland for Prince George’s County, Garcia verbally abused her, kicked her, slapped her, shoved her, mentally abused her kids, locking them in their bedroom while they cried, and detained Vasquez against her will. In November 2019, Vasquez alleges that Garcia grabbed her by the hair while in a vehicle. In December 2019, she states Garcia grabbed her from her hair in the car and dragged her out of the vehicle--abandoning her in the street. In January 2020, Vasquez claims Garcia broke her son’s tablet and broke doors in their house. In March 2020, she alleges that Garcia pushed her against the wall while breaking phones and TVs.

This newly released petition was filed in 2020, prior to the petition Vasquez filed against Garcia 2021. In that filing, Vasquez claimed he bruised, punched, and scratched her while ripping off her shirt.

DHS has previously revealed that Garcia was involved in a suspected human trafficking incident, is an MS-13 gang member, and had been accused of domestic abuse on at least one other occasion. Still, the media continues to call him a victim while ignoring the real victims: the women he battered, the children he terrorized, and the communities he endangered.