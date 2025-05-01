Reuters “Reporting” Fails to Mention that the Biden Administration Released Two Tren de Aragua Gang Members into American Communities

WASHINGTON – The mainstream media’s latest attempt at a criminal gang sob story includes a self-admitted member of Tren de Aragua. The real story here is that the previous administration was releasing gang members into American communities.

Jeferson Daniel Escalona Hernandez, a 19-year-old self-admitted Tren de Aragua gang member from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States on March 27, 2024. The previous administration released this gang member into our country. He was arrested for felony evading arrest with a vehicle and put in a Denton County jail. An immigration judge ordered Escalona removed from the U.S. on April 11, 2025, and he remains in ICE custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, pending his removal from the U.S.

Diover Millan Leon, a 24-year-old Venezuelan and documented member of Tren de Aragua, illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at an unknown location. The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Millan on May 3, 2023, near Brownsville, Texas, and he was processed as a notice to appear and released on his own recognizance. ICE officers arrested Millan in Lawrenceville, Georgia on March 12, 2025. ICE transferred Millan from the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, to the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson, Texas, April 15, where he remains pending disposition of his immigration proceedings.

Statement Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

“This is more irresponsible, lazy reporting by Reuters. Why do they continue to peddle the sob stories of these gang members but ignore their American victims?