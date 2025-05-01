Enara Bio Strengthens Senior Leadership with Key Executive and Board Appointments Alongside Acceleration of Multiple T-Cell Engager Programs

Stacey Davis appointed as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Clive Wood, Ph.D. joins Enara Board as Non-executive Director

Oxford, United Kingdom – May 01, 2025. Enara Bio, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of bispecific T-cell engagers directed against Dark Antigen® and other emerging targets, today announces the appointment of Stacey Davis as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Her appointment strengthens the leadership team at a key moment for Enara as it prepares to transition its lead assets towards clinical development. Stacey most recently served as CBO at Xilio Therapeutics, where she was the architect of a series of major pharma collaborations. In total, Stacey brings over 25 years of experience in delivering growth, innovation, and strategic transformation in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

“A growing body of clinical evidence is driving momentum behind the pursuit of novel solid tumor targets, creating further interest in collaborations around Enara’s novel antigen discovery platform and pipeline of TCR-based immunotherapies. Stacey will play a crucial role in shaping our business development and capital strategy, strengthening our ability to forge strategic partnerships and secure the funds needed to accelerate our promising pipeline,” said Kevin Pojasek, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer of Enara Bio.

Prior to Xilio, Stacey held multiple senior leadership roles at Novartis Oncology, Johnson & Johnson, and Prominex, spanning business development, corporate strategy and commercial functions. Throughout her career, she has championed the development and commercialization of leading innovative therapies in oncology, immunology, precision medicine and diagnostics. She holds a B.S.E. in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

Stacey Davis, CBO and CFO of Enara Bio said: “I am truly excited to join Enara, a company built on the highest quality science at the forefront of the potentially transformative field of Dark Antigens. With the support of its world-class leadership team, investors and board, I believe Enara is strongly positioned to progress a pipeline of truly differentiated therapies that could offer significant benefit to patients with solid tumors.”

Clive Wood joins the Enara board as a Non-executive Director and brings over three decades of scientific leadership and drug discovery expertise in advancing innovative treatments across oncology and inflammation. Currently a Venture Partner at OrbiMed, Clive previously served as Global Head of Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim. Prior to this, he served as Head of Global Biologics at Bayer HealthCare and Chief Scientific Officer at Dyax Corp. Clive’s many scientific accomplishments include his discovery of the PD-1: PD-L1/PD-L2 pathway. Clive received B.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from Imperial College London.

Robert Ang, Ph.D., Chair of Enara Bio, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Clive to the board. He is a talented and highly respected leader who brings decades of scientific and R&D leadership experience to Enara. He has a compelling industry track record, including most recently at Boehringer Ingelheim where he was instrumental in building the research organization and advancing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes. He is strongly aligned with Enara’s goal to develop novel immunotherapies that can provide durable clinical benefit for broad populations of cancer patients.”

“During my time at Boehringer Ingelheim, I had the opportunity to engage with Enara through a longstanding and successful collaboration and I am excited by the potential of Dark Antigens as a novel class of cancer targets. The decision to join the board was an easy one, and I am looking forward to supporting Enara’s continued growth and progress,” said Clive Wood, Ph.D.

***

About Enara Bio

Enara Bio is shining a light on Dark Antigen® and T-cell biology to develop cancer immunotherapies designed to improve treatment outcomes for broad populations of cancer patients with solid tumors. Our pioneering EDAPT® platform enables us to discover cancer-specific antigens from previously uncharted genomic ‘dark matter’. The result is a growing library of Dark Antigens that can address the need for novel, cancer-specific targets in solid tumors. Our internal focus is developing TCR-directed immunotherapies against Dark Antigen targets that are highly prevalent and homogenously expressed across solid tumors. Our partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, is combining multiple Dark Antigens to create off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines. Based in Oxford, UK, Enara Bio is backed by a strong syndicate of life science investors including RA Capital, Pfizer Ventures, M Ventures, Samsara BioCapital and SV Health Investors. For more information, visit: www.enarabio.com.

Contacts

Kevin Pojasek, President & CEO

info@enarabio.com

Stacey Davis, CBO & CFO

stacey.davis@enarabio.com

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

MEDiSTRAVA

enarabio@medistrava.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.