Senate Bill 701 Printer's Number 713

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 713

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

701

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO AND ARGALL, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,

further providing for expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3532 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3532. Expenses.

The Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania shall

pay the annual registration fee of [$200] $400 to the Special

Court Judges [of Pennsylvania] Association of Pennsylvania for

each magisterial district judge[,] and Philadelphia Municipal

Court Judge [and Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge position]

authorized as of January 31 of each year. Payment shall be made

on the first day of a new fiscal year including July 1, 1988. In

addition the Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania

shall pay the annual cost for the publishing of a monthly

journal containing the update and revision of laws and State

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18