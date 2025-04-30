Senate Bill 701 Printer's Number 713
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 713
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
701
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO AND ARGALL, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,
further providing for expenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3532 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3532. Expenses.
The Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania shall
pay the annual registration fee of [$200] $400 to the Special
Court Judges [of Pennsylvania] Association of Pennsylvania for
each magisterial district judge[,] and Philadelphia Municipal
Court Judge [and Philadelphia Traffic Court Judge position]
authorized as of January 31 of each year. Payment shall be made
on the first day of a new fiscal year including July 1, 1988. In
addition the Office of the Court Administrator of Pennsylvania
shall pay the annual cost for the publishing of a monthly
journal containing the update and revision of laws and State
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.