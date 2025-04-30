Senate Bill 702 Printer's Number 719
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
702
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, providing for telemedicine prohibited
for medication safety.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 52C
TELEMEDICINE PROHIBITED FOR MEDICATION SAFETY
Sec.
52C01. Definitions.
52C02. Prohibition.
§ 52C01. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Health care facility." The term shall have the same meaning
given to that term under 40 Pa.C.S. § 4802 (relating to
definitions).
