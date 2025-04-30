Submit Release
Senate Bill 702 Printer's Number 719

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 719

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

702

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, providing for telemedicine prohibited

for medication safety.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 52C

TELEMEDICINE PROHIBITED FOR MEDICATION SAFETY

Sec.

52C01. Definitions.

52C02. Prohibition.

§ 52C01. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Health care facility." The term shall have the same meaning

given to that term under 40 Pa.C.S. § 4802 (relating to

definitions).

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

