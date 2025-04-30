Senate Bill 671 Printer's Number 715

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 715

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

671

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, COMITTA, ARGALL,

STEFANO, COSTA AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 30, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

APRIL 30, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 29, 1996 (P.L.434, No.67), entitled "An

act to enhance job creation and economic development by

providing for an annual financing strategy, for opportunity

grants, for job creation tax credits, for small business

assistance, for the Small Business Advocacy Council, for a

family savings program, for industrial development

assistance, for community development bank grants and loans

and for tax-exempt bond allocation; conferring powers and

duties on various administrative agencies and authorities;

further providing for various funds; and making repeals," in

Community Development Bank Grant and Loan Program, further

providing for definitions and providing for financial

assistance to air ambulance crash impacted businesses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2501 of the act of June 29, 1996

(P.L.434, No.67), known as the Job Enhancement Act, is amended

by adding definitions to read:

Section 2501. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Air ambulance crash impacted business." A business

