Senate Bill 671 Printer's Number 715
PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 715
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
671
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, COMITTA, ARGALL,
STEFANO, COSTA AND MASTRIANO, APRIL 30, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
APRIL 30, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 29, 1996 (P.L.434, No.67), entitled "An
act to enhance job creation and economic development by
providing for an annual financing strategy, for opportunity
grants, for job creation tax credits, for small business
assistance, for the Small Business Advocacy Council, for a
family savings program, for industrial development
assistance, for community development bank grants and loans
and for tax-exempt bond allocation; conferring powers and
duties on various administrative agencies and authorities;
further providing for various funds; and making repeals," in
Community Development Bank Grant and Loan Program, further
providing for definitions and providing for financial
assistance to air ambulance crash impacted businesses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2501 of the act of June 29, 1996
(P.L.434, No.67), known as the Job Enhancement Act, is amended
by adding definitions to read:
Section 2501. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Air ambulance crash impacted business." A business
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
