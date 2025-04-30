Senate Bill 564 Printer's Number 717

PENNSYLVANIA, April 30 - supplemental annuities commencing 1994), 8348.4 (relating to

special supplemental postretirement adjustment), 8348.5

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 8348.6

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2002) and 8348.7

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2003).

(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount

of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be

a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on

July 1, 2025, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement as follows:

Most recent effective date Percentage factor

of retirement

July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 15%

July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 15.5%

July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 16%

July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 16.5%

July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 17%

July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 17.5%

July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 18%

July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 18.5%

July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 19%

July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 19.5%

July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 20%

July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 20.5%

July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 21%

July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 21.5%

July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 22%

July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 22.5%

July 2, 1984, through July 1, 1985 23%

July 2, 1983, through July 1, 1984 23.5%

