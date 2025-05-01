Hydreight Achieves Record Revenue and Profitability Milestone in Q4 2024 Audited Results

Record 2024 Topline¹ revenue of $22.32 million, up 31% from 2023

Record 2024 GAAP revenue of $16.04 million, up 39% from 2023

2024 Adjusted EBITDA¹ of +490K compared to ($1.38) million in 2023

2024 gross margin of $5.75 million, up from 8% from 2023

Q4 2024 Topline¹ revenue of $5.74 million, up 15% from Q4 2023

Q4 2024 GAAP revenue of $4.04 million, a 20% increase over Q4 2023

Q4 2024 gross margin of $1.37 million, compared to 1.57 million in Q4 2023

Met profitability milestone by achieving positive cash flow from operations in 2024 Audited Results

Ranked #9 on Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 50™ list of Canada’s fastest-growing companies

Ranked #56 on Deloitte’s 2024 Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America

Recognized as one of the TSX Venture Exchange’s 2024 Top 50 Companies

Completed First Post-IPO Financing: In February 2025, Hydreight raised $5.4 million in gross proceeds through a LIFE offering, attracting strong support from strategic and institutional investors to fuel its next stage of growth.

Upcoming earnings call to discuss Fiscal Year 2024 results: Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 10am PST / 1pm EST. See below for registration details.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) ( TSXV: NURS )( OTCQB: HYDTF )( FSE: SO6 ),a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform offering flexible, at-home healthcare services across all 50 U.S. states, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All financial information is presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

“At the beginning of last year, we committed to three things: delivering meaningful growth, reaching profitability, and increasing our visibility in the capital markets. I'm proud to say we've delivered on all three. With record revenue, positive Adjusted EBITDA, and recognition from Deloitte, the TSX Venture 50, we’ve laid a strong foundation. Now, our focus for 2025 is scaling VSDHOne. We’ve onboarded several high-volume D2C partners, 40+ services and medications, and expect a significant ramp-up in orders beginning in the second half of this year. With franchise white-label and pharmacy growth continuing as our core drivers, this next wave of expansion is what sets us up for our next inflection point.”

— Shane Madden, CEO, Hydreight Technologies Inc.

The table below sets out a summary of certain financial results of the Company over the past eight quarters and is derived from the audited annual consolidated financial statements and unaudited quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Company.

Fiscal Quarter Ended Revenue Net Income (Loss) After Taxes Comprehensive Loss Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share December 31, 2024 4,040,578 20,577 (106,396 ) 0.00 September 30, 2024 4,526,320 (89,938 ) (53,119 ) (0.00 ) June 30, 2024 4,100,212 (27,087 ) (48,184 ) (0.00 ) March 31, 2024 3,377,606 (308,721 ) (370,559 ) (0.01 ) December 31, 2023 3,373,193 (898,561 ) (865,068 ) (0.02 ) September 30, 2023 3,088,219 (466,973 ) (548,954 ) (0.01 ) June 30, 2023 2,699,668 (471,890 ) (405,638 ) (0.01 ) March 31, 2023 2,348,416 (99,927 ) (99,125 ) (0.00 )

Please see SEDAR+ for the Company's condensed consolidated audited financial statements and MD&A for audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

2024 Key Highlights and Subsequent Events

The Company believes the following Non-GAAP1 financial measures provide meaningful insight to aid in the understanding of the Company’s performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers:

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change

Adjusted Revenue $ 5,742,523 $ 4,992,195 15 % $ 22,321,265 $ 17,050,345 31 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 208,436 209,275 (45,317 ) 379,377 Deduct - business partner payouts on app service gross revenue 1,493,509 1,409,727 6,321,866 5,161,472 GAAP Revenue $ 4,040,578 $ 3,373,193 20 % $ 16,044,716 $ 11,509,496 39 % Adjusted Gross Margin $ 1,679,247 $ 1,779,249 -6 % $ 5,749,796 $ 5,340,827 8 % Deduct - deferred business partner contract revenue 208,436 209,275 (45,317 ) 379,377 Deduct - inventory impairment 98,860 - 98,860 - GAAP Gross Margin $ 1,371,951 $ 1,569,974 -13 % $ 5,696,253 $ 4,961,450 15 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 270,179 $ (579,473 ) 147 % $ 489,704 $ (1,384,253 ) 135 % Deduct - amortization and depreciation 62,853 68,661 181,136 108,389 Deduct - share-based payments 87,889 250,427 614,877 444,709 Deduct - inventory impairment 98,860 - 98,860 - GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 20,577 $ (898,561 ) 102 % $ (405,169 ) $ (1,937,351 ) 79 % 1Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Hydreight has expanded each division according to the revenue generation and needs of each specific division; scaling while the division’s initiatives are performing successfully.

Hydreight Continues Strong Growth Trajectory in 2024

Hydreight has delivered eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth, underscoring the platform’s scalability and market demand. In fiscal 2024, the Company reported:

GAAP revenue of $16.04 million , up from $11.51 million in 2023



, up from $11.51 million in 2023 Adjusted Revenue¹ of $22.32 million



Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $270K , a meaningful turnaround from negative $1.38 million in 2023



, a meaningful turnaround from negative $1.38 million in 2023 Adjusted Gross Margin¹ of $5.75 million, demonstrating improved unit economics and margin leverage



Hydreight’s network now spans over 3,000 nurses, 200+ physicians, and a compliant infrastructure operating across all 50 states and 700+ cities. The Company’s VSDHOne platform powers 400+ Direct to Consumers license holders, serving as a critical launchpad for high-growth consumer health businesses entering the telehealth and at-home care space.

While continuing to invest in product expansion and onboarding, the Company has kept core operating expenses in check. Excluding one-time items such as the RTO-related costs in Q4 2022, net and comprehensive loss has remained stable—a testament to prudent financial management amid high growth.

Hydreight is uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumerization, telehealth, and compliance—a combination that supports both continued topline growth and margin expansion in the years ahead.

Strategic Focus for 2025

Building on our strong momentum, Hydreight is executing a focused 2025 strategy centered around six high-impact growth priorities:

Expand Franchise White-Label Partnerships:

We are rapidly scaling our footprint by partnering with high-volume, consumer-facing health and wellness brands. These collaborations leverage our compliant, 50-state infrastructure and turnkey platform to power new digital health products—from weight loss to sexual wellness—under leading D2C brands. Increase Pharmacy Margins:

By optimizing our supply chain and improving unit economics across prescription volumes, we are enhancing gross margin contributions from one of our most scalable revenue drivers. Strategic pricing, operational efficiency, and exclusive formulary additions will support margin expansion in 2025.

Launch New Wellness Categories:

We’re extending our clinical offering beyond GLP-1s to include NAD+, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), peptide therapies, and additional personalized wellness treatments. These categories tap into surging consumer demand for longevity, performance, and preventative care solutions.

Scale VSDHOne D2C Onboarding:

With over 400 licenses already sold on the platform, we’re accelerating the onboarding of high-growth D2C healthcare companies Onboard and Support More Nurses Nationwide:

We are deepening our provider network by attracting, onboarding, and supporting thousands of licensed nurses through training, education, and platform tools—enabling them to operate independently or plug into branded service lines on the platform. Pursue Strategic Tuck-In Acquisitions:

Hydreight is actively pursuing accretive acquisitions of complementary D2C health brands, IP, and clinical infrastructure that can scale faster through our platform. The focus is on revenue-generating businesses that improve our product mix, enhance margins, and add operating leverage.

️Upcoming Earnings Call

Hydreight Technologies will host a live earnings call to discuss its Fiscal Year 2024 results, provide a business update, and share insights into the Company’s strategic priorities for 2025.

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 6 at 10am PST / 1pm EST

Registration Link: https://hydreight.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sbN8pGRWQguWZQrTaSxImg



About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 200 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This release contains references to non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted Revenue as gross cash income before adjustment for the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue and gross receipts from Hydreight App service sales. The Company defines Adjusted Gross Margin as GAAP gross margin plus inventory impairment plus the deferred portion of business partner contract revenue. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before (i) transaction, restructuring, and integration costs and share-based payments expense, and (iii) gains/losses that are not reflective of ongoing operating performance. The Company believes that the measures provide information useful to its shareholders and investors in understanding the Company’s operating cash flow growth, user growth, and cash generating potential and may assist in the evaluation of the Company’s business relative to that of its peers more accurately than GAAP financial measures alone. This data is furnished to provide additional information and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and is not necessarily indicative of other metrics presented in accordance with GAAP.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Margins and VSDHOne’s growth and numbers in 2025.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

1See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.