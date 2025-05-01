Firm Capital Apartment REIT Provides Strategic Review Update, Q4/2024 and 2024 Results

All figures in $USD unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and provide a Strategic Review update:

STRATEGIC REVIEW UPDATE

The board continues to work to dispose of its remaining Wholly Owned Assets and evaluate uses for the Trust. Senior management has had multiple discussions with a number of third parties as to the best path forward for the entity. Senior management and the board will report back to unitholders in due course.

The Board will continue to assess matters on a quarterly basis and determine if the Trust should: (i) distribute excess income; (ii) distribute net proceeds from asset sales, after debt repayment; (iii) reinvest net proceeds into other investments; (iv) distribute proceeds as a return of capital or special distribution; and/or (v) use excess proceeds to repurchase Trust units in the marketplace. It is the Trust’s current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the Strategic Review unless and until it is determined that disclosure is necessary or appropriate, or as required under applicable securities laws

NET ASSET VALUE (“NAV”) $6.57 PER TRUST UNIT (CAD $9.36): Including disposition costs of assets held for sale, the Trust reported NAV of $6.57 per Trust Unit (CAD $9.36).

EARNINGS

Excluding non-cash fair value adjustments, net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.1 million, in comparison to the $0.1 million net income reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the $0.3 million net loss reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding non-cash fair value adjustments, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net loss was approximately $0.15 million, in comparison to the $0.8 million net loss reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023; and

AFFO for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was approximately $0.16 million, in comparison to the $0.16 million reported for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the $0.3 million net loss reported for the three months ended December 31, 2023. AFFO for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was approximately $0.08 million net loss, in comparison to the $0.7 million net loss reported for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2024 Sept 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Net Income (Loss) $ (126,074 ) $ 807,897 $ (469,539 ) $ (3,428,678 ) $ (8,709,932 ) Net Income (Loss) Before Fair Value Adjustments $ 140,008 $ 142,916 $ (339,306 ) $ (150,387 ) $ (818,893 ) FFO $ 202,009 $ 252,334 $ (869,210 ) $ (1,063,301 ) $ (2,181,527 ) AFFO $ 156,015 $ 158,924 $ (317,857 ) $ (83,288 ) $ (678,871 )

STRATEGIC REVIEW PROGRESS

$71.6 MILLION OF WHOLLY OWNED ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND $60.7 MILLION OF DEBT REPAYMENT: The Trust has sold four of six wholly owned assets for gross proceeds of approximately $71.6 million. Net of associated mortgage debt and closing costs, the net sale proceeds of approximately $28 million were used to redeem additional debt including, but not limited to the: (i) $13.7 million (CAD $18.8 million), 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2026 (the “Convertible Debentures”); (ii) $5.1 million (CAD$6.9 million) Bridge Loan; (iii) $1.0 million Credit Facility with a Canadian Chartered Bank; and (iv) $3.0 million partial repayment of one of the mortgages secured by a property located in Houston, Texas, resulting in the interest rate on this mortgage being reduced to 8.25% per annum from 9% per annum and the term extended to February 4, 2026. In addition, as part of the transaction to sell the Trust’s only property located in Florida, the Trust agreed to provide seller financing of $4.0 million that generates a minimum 9% return for unitholders. The Trust has two remaining wholly owned assets located in Houston, Texas comprising of 485 apartment units that are actively being marketed.

JOINT VENTURE ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND INVESTMENT UPDATES: The Trust has an interest in four joint venture investment properties and is working with the various Joint Venture sponsors in either various sale processes or to hold for longer periods of time until unitholder value is realized.



On January 31, 2024, the Trust completed the sale of one of its joint venture properties located in Maryland for $15.9 million (100% of the property). Net of associated mortgage debt and closing costs, the net sale proceeds were approximately $4.1 million, of which the Trust received approximately $1.1 million given its 25% ownership in the property.



On October 1, 2024, one of the Trust’s joint venture investments located in Hartford, Connecticut refinanced its existing first mortgage in excess of the original principal balance, resulting in net proceeds of $2.2 million available to the joint venture. From the net proceeds, the joint venture repaid the preferred investment owing to the Trust of $1.7 million and made a partial return of common equity of approximately $0.1 million to the Trust.

PREFERRED CAPITAL INVESTMENTS: As at December 31, 2024, the Trust had three Preferred Capital Investments located in Texas, South Dakota and Florida that aggregate approximately $9.5 million, gross principal balance. The Trust continues to hold these investments and earns income at 10% on the Texas portfolio, 12% on the South Dakota portfolio, and 9% on the Florida portfolio. All preferred capital investments are current in terms of their interest payments.

