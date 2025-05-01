The Steam Team Joins NADCA, Reinforcing 42-Year Commitment to HVAC Cleaning Excellence in Austin, Texas

Air Duct Cleaning

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steam Team, a leading authority in cleaning and restoration services in Central Texas, is proud to announce its official certification as a member of the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA). This prestigious recognition confirms The Steam Team’s continued commitment to the highest standards in HVAC system cleaning and maintenance — and highlights over four decades of dedication to professional education and public health in Austin.

For 42 years, The Steam Team has been a trusted partner for homes and businesses seeking expert cleaning, from carpets and rugs to mold remediation and disaster restoration. Now, with NADCA membership, the company affirms its position at the forefront of HVAC cleaning and indoor air quality services.

“Joining NADCA isn’t just a milestone — it’s a message to our customers that we are committed to doing things the right way, with transparency, integrity, and top-tier technical expertise,” said Josh Lasch, Co-Founder of The Steam Team. “We’ve been serving Austin since 1983, and this certification is another step in our ongoing mission to protect the health and comfort of our community.”

What Is NADCA and Why It Matters

The National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) is the leading global trade organization for the HVAC cleaning industry. NADCA sets the gold standard for inspection, cleaning, and restoration of HVAC systems, and its members must adhere to a strict code of ethics and demonstrate advanced training in system assessment, cleaning, and restoration.

To earn NADCA certification, companies must employ Air Systems Cleaning Specialists (ASCS) — technicians who pass rigorous exams on HVAC design, airflow, cleaning procedures, and contamination control. NADCA-certified providers are trained to deliver results that not only improve HVAC system performance but also enhance indoor air quality and reduce allergens, dust, and harmful particles in the air.

“HVAC systems are often out of sight and out of mind, but they directly affect the air we breathe every day,” said Lasch. “As a NADCA-certified provider, we’re not just cleaning ducts — we’re protecting the respiratory health of our customers, from homes and schools to offices and medical facilities.”

A Legacy of Clean Air in Austin

Austin’s rapid growth has brought new construction, increased traffic, and environmental challenges that can impact indoor air quality. The Steam Team has long recognized the importance of clean air, and has spent the past four decades building expertise in the best techniques, equipment, and customer service for HVAC system cleaning.

Now, as a NADCA member, The Steam Team is better equipped than ever to address the air quality concerns unique to Central Texas — from seasonal allergens and construction dust to the lingering effects of smoke and water damage.

The company uses state-of-the-art negative air machines, high-efficiency vacuums, and advanced agitation tools to thoroughly remove contaminants from ductwork. Their NADCA-certified technicians follow a comprehensive process that includes inspection, cleaning, and sanitization of the entire HVAC system — not just the vents.

“We’re raising the bar in Austin,” said Sweet. “It’s not enough to just ‘clean’ air ducts. NADCA certification ensures we inspect systems thoroughly, protect ductwork from damage, and clean according to strict safety and environmental guidelines.”

Investing in Education and Certification

The Steam Team has always placed a strong emphasis on education and continuous improvement. Their technicians undergo regular training not only in cleaning and restoration techniques, but also in indoor air quality science, HVAC mechanics, and environmental safety.

This commitment to education is part of what earned the company NADCA membership — and it continues to drive their reputation as a leader in HVAC cleaning across Texas.

“Our customers deserve the best,” said Lasch. “That means investing in the most advanced training and certifications available in our industry. Whether we’re cleaning ducts, removing mold, or restoring after water damage, we’re constantly learning and improving.”

In addition to NADCA, The Steam Team maintains certifications from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and is recognized for excellence in water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, rug care, and more.

Serving Homes and Businesses Throughout Central Texas

The Steam Team’s NADCA certification comes at a time when many Austin residents are prioritizing air quality, energy efficiency, and preventive maintenance more than ever before. HVAC system cleaning can:

Reduce allergens and irritants

Improve airflow and system efficiency

Lower utility costs

Extend the life of HVAC equipment

Remove musty odors and harmful buildup

Contribute to a healthier living or working environment

The company serves residential clients, commercial buildings, schools, medical facilities, and industrial sites — tailoring services to meet the specific needs of each system and space.

About The Steam Team

Founded in 1983, The Steam Team is Austin’s most experienced provider of cleaning and restoration services. Family-owned and operated, the company offers a full suite of solutions, including HVAC system cleaning, water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, rug and carpet care, air duct cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and emergency disaster response.

Now, as a NADCA-certified air duct cleaning provider, The Steam Team brings even more value, trust, and expertise to its customers throughout Austin and Central Texas.

With over 42 years of experience, a reputation for integrity, and a deep-rooted commitment to education, The Steam Team continues to set the standard for quality in the cleaning and restoration industry.

