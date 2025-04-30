Hālawa Correctional Facility Hosts First Keiki Day for Incarcerated Fathers

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

A father and his child participate in the Easter egg hunt. Photo courtesy: DCR.

The Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR) continues its efforts to transform Hawaiʻi’s unified correctional system into a rehabilitative, restorative and reentry-focused system.

In April 2025, the Hālawa Correctional Facility (HCF), in collaboration with Keiki O Ka ʻĀina (KOKA) Family Learning Centers, hosted its first Keiki Day. The event is an example of DCR’s ongoing efforts to rehabilitate those in our custody and care.

Four fathers, 10 children and grandchildren, three adult children and eight caregivers participated in the event.

Keiki Day was significant because participating fathers were able to have physical contact with their children. Generally, all visits at the facility are non-contact visits. The event was an incentive for eligible fathers who exhibited good behavior and completed parenting classes.

Staff and volunteers decorated the courtyard with Easter inflatable decorations, pastel-colored balloons and banners for the event. Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, “We are grateful to all of our staff members and volunteers who made this event possible.”

For more than three hours, children enjoyed decorating cookies with their fathers and taking family photos together with the Easter Bunny. They also played games and did arts and crafts. Staff and volunteers also organized an Easter egg hunt for families.

Executive Director Momi Akana of KOKA Family Learning Centers said, “In Hawaiʻi, having a parent in jail affects over 6,000 children. Studies show that children who stay in touch with their incarcerated parents are more likely to do well and less likely to get into trouble. Research also shows that good family connections can help reduce repeat offenses by 30 percent.”

HCF Warden Shannon Cluney said, “It’s important for fathers to maintain a relationship with their children as the men will eventually return to the community upon their release. It’s all about family reunification.” HCF plans to have two additional Keiki Day events later this year.