State Launches Operation Hire Hawai‘i to Fill Vacant Positions

Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Main

DHRD Employee Staffing Division. Photo courtesy: DHRD.

The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) coordinated a two-day Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) Recruitment Event in April for state and county agencies to promote their open job opportunities. More than 900 interested job seekers attended, taking time to meet with hiring managers and human resources personnel from every state department.

OH-HI was launched in conjunction with Governor Green’s executive order to address the uncertainty of employees affected by the federal government funding cuts. In response, DHRD is prioritizing the recruitment of highly skilled professionals and other experienced workers to address critical workforce needs across Hawai‘i’s public sector.

Since launching OH-HI in February 2025, the state has received more than 3,000 applications from individuals seeking to transition into state jobs. DHRD’s recruitment team, in partnership with the human resources offices in the executive branch, has committed to screening, interviewing and making a conditional offer within days of receiving an online application.

For more information on OH-HI or to view recruitments, visit dhrd.hawaii.gov/ohhi.