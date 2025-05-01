Reverend Bolívar Flores Ascends as Official Voice of the Latin Community in NAN by Appointment of Reverend Al Sharpton

Rev. Bolivar Flores and Rev. Al Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton appoints Reverend Bolívar Flores as NAN’s official Latino leader in New Jersey, reinforcing the network’s commitment to racial justice.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — With deep honor and commitment, we announce the incorporation of Reverend Bolívar Flores into the prestigious National Action Network (NAN) as the Latino Community Leader, marking a new chapter of pastoral service and social leadership. The National Action Network, one of the most influential and respected civil rights organizations in the United States, is led by the eminent Reverend Al Sharpton, a living symbol of the ongoing fight for social justice, equity, and the defense of the most vulnerable communities.Reverend Flores will work closely with Reverend Steffie Bartley, Northeast Regional Director, as he assumes this strategic position with the mission of amplifying the voice, representation, and impact of the Latino community within NAN’s historic social justice efforts. Reverend Bolívar Flores’ distinguished career spans more than a decade of pastoral ministry and community leadership, dedicated to the defense of human rights, the restoration of dignity to migrants, and his outstanding work as Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Reentry Corporation.His unwavering spiritual support for marginalized populations and his tireless work building bridges of reconciliation, faith, and hope have made him one of the most respected and admired voices of his generation.Reverend Al Sharpton, President and Founder of the National Action Network, stated: “Social justice knows no boundaries of language, color, or nationality. The integration of Reverend Bolívar Flores as a leader of our Latino community marks a strong step toward a truly inclusive movement. His story of service, faith, and action embodies the spirit of the National Action Network: turning compassion into real change. We are deeply honored to welcome him to this mission.”Reverend Steffie Bartley, Northeast Regional Director, added: “Reverend Flores’ leadership is a beacon of hope for our region. His love for justice, his dedication to the most vulnerable, and his pastoral vision will strengthen the vital work we are called to do. This is a historic moment for the Latino community within NAN, and we celebrate this new chapter with joy and renewed commitment.”For his part, Reverend Bolívar Flores shared: “I embrace this commitment with humility and determination, knowing that serving our Latino community through justice, faith, and unity is a sacred calling. It is not only about representing a voice, but about building a bridge of dignity, faith, and opportunity for all.”Through this historic appointment, the National Action Network reaffirms its unwavering commitment to building bridges of justice, solidarity, and transformation, integrating leaders who reflect the richness, diversity, and strength of all our communities.

