LANDSTAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Landstar System, Inc. on Behalf of Landstar Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Landstar System, Inc. (“Landstar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LSTR) on behalf of Landstar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Landstar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 2, 2025, Landstar revealed that it had "identified a significant supply chain fraud." The Company said "this fraud may adversely affect Landstar's 2025 first quarter earnings per share in a range of $0.35 to $0.50." As a result, Landstar withdrew its previously issued first quarter 2025 earnings guidance. Following this news, Landstar stock dropped. Then, on April 25, 2025, Landstar announced that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report as it had not yet completed its ongoing evaluation of certain accounting and internal control matters related to the previously identified fraud. Following this news, Landstar stock again dropped, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Landstar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

