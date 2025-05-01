Qorvis Hosts Helping a Hero Veterans at Exclusive Butterworth’s Reception

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

Veterans Honored at White House Correspondents’ Weekend Event

Events like this raise the visibility we need to continue building homes and hope for our wounded heroes” — Jacob Jack Way

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping a Hero , a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded, was proud to be a part of the 2025 White House Correspondents’ Dinner festivities, thanks to the generous support from Qorvis , the strategic communications and advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C.The April 26 reception at Capitol Hill hotspot Butterworth’s brought together veterans, journalists, and public officials in a bipartisan celebration of service and sacrifice. Notable guests included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kari Lake, Sean Spicer, and Raheem Kassam, a co-owner of Butterworth’s. The event spotlighted Helping a Hero veterans and home recipients, including Marine veteran Daniel Gilyeat and Army veteran Amon Benjamin, who shared their inspiring personal journeys.“This event reminded me that we are never alone in our mission,” said Daniel Gilyeat, who lost his leg while serving in Iraq. “Qorvis helped give us a voice in the nation’s capital on a night when media and influencers are paying close attention.”Amon Benjamin reflected on the night’s importance: “Standing among leaders and storytellers who listened to our experiences gave me a renewed sense of purpose. Helping a Hero changed my life, and I’m glad that I had the chance to share that story with the world.”Jacob Way, National Fundraising Director for Helping a Hero emphasized the event’s value: “Events like this raise the visibility we need to continue building homes and hope for our wounded heroes.”As a previous Helping a Hero event, the organization raised more than $800,000 through bidding opportunities to co-host a podcast episode with Steve Bannon. Attendees from the Butterworth’s event will have a first chance to bid on another opportunity, too.The Butterworth’s gathering continues a growing tradition of involving America’s veterans in meaningful, high-profile civic events and discussions.To learn more or to support Helping a Hero, visit www.helpingahero.org ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to “Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our “Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.org.Qorvis is a global strategic communications and advisory firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with primary offices in Geneva, Brussels, and Dubai. For more than two decades, Qorvis has helped leading companies, governments, and institutions navigate geopolitical complexity, manage risk, and shape public understanding across critical markets. Visit www.qorvis.com to learn more.For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

