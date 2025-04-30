SIRT Investigating Death in RCMP Custody on James Smith Cree Nation

CANADA, April 30 - Released on April 30, 2025

On Monday April 28, 2025 at approximately 10:18 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding an in-custody death on the James Smith Cree Nation.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On April 28 at approximately 7:55 a.m., the Melfort RCMP received the first of several calls reporting that a male on the James Smith Cree Nation had discharged bear spray within an occupied residence. Three RCMP members as well as James Smith Cree Nation community peacekeepers responded and located a 29-year-old male within the residence. The RCMP members spoke with the man and attempted de-escalation tactics while the man remained inside the residence. A short time later the man was informed that he would be taken into custody under the Mental Health Services Act and fled from the residence through the rear door. After a short foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody without the use of force and was handcuffed. A conducted energy weapon (CEW) was drawn during the pursuit but was not discharged during the encounter.

Shortly after being handcuffed, the male went into medical distress. RCMP members immediately contacted EMS for assistance and commenced first aid. While awaiting the arrival of EMS, RCMP and community peacekeepers from James Smith Cree Nation continued first aid, performing CPR and administering naloxone several times. At approximately 9:43 a.m., EMS arrived at the scene and assumed responsibility for the man's care. Shortly thereafter, the man was pronounced deceased by EMS.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT investigators was deployed to Melfort and the James Smith Cree Nation to begin their investigation. A community liaison was also appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his death. The RCMP will maintain responsibility for any investigation into the original incident. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

