Governor Abbott Names Anderson President, Reappoints Boulware, Micheletti To San Jacinto River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Charles “Ed” Boulware and Mark Micheletti to the San Jacinto River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on October 16, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Ronnie Anderson president of the board. The San Jacinto River Authority is a government agency whose mission is to develop, conserve, and protect the water resources of the San Jacinto River Basin.

Charles “Ed” Boulware of Montgomery is retired after 38 years at Shell Oil Company. He is the past president of the April Sound Men’s Club. Boulware received a Bachelor of Science in Computing Science from Texas A&M University.

Mark Micheletti of Kingwood is the former CEO of Berkeley Eye Center. He was a member of the Texas Society of CPA’s and the Houston Society of CPA’s prior to his retirement in December of 2024. He previously served as the chairman of the Lake Houston Economic Development Council and is a past chairman of the Lake Houston Chamber of Commerce. Micheletti received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.

Ronnie Anderson of Mont Belvieu is a semi-retired executive vice president of Community Resource Credit Union. He is a director and former board chairman of the Baytown-West Chambers Economic Development Foundation and a member and past director and president of the Rotary Club of Baytown. Additionally, he previously served as a Baytown City Councilman. Anderson was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserves and attended Lee College, San Jacinto College, and the University of Houston, where he studied business and banking.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.