New poetry collection Hard Pink, Soft Black by Catrell Lawayne explores contrast in life, love, and identity

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critically acclaimed poet and storyteller Catrell Lawayne unveils his latest poetry collection, Hard Pink, Soft Black , a deeply evocative work that explores the complexities of love, loss, resilience, and self-discovery. Through vivid imagery and raw emotion, Lawayne masterfully weaves a tapestry of dualities—where passion meets stillness, fire blends with shadow, and strength intertwines with vulnerability."Hard Pink, Soft Black is more than a book; it is an invitation to feel, reflect, and embrace the full spectrum of human experience," says Lawayne. "These poems are for those who have loved fiercely, lost deeply, and found themselves somewhere in between."A Journey Through Contrast and EmotionThis compelling collection delves into themes of personal growth, relationships, and the battle between light and darkness within us all. Lawayne’s words resonate with readers seeking meaning in life’s contradictions, reminding them that beauty often exists in the spaces between joy and pain.Key themes explored in Hard Pink, Soft Black include:✅ Love & Loss – The bittersweet echoes of relationships that shape us.✅ Resilience & Reflection – The power of self-awareness and transformation.✅ Identity & Expression – Finding one’s voice in a world of expectations.✅ Passion & Stillness – Embracing the fire and the quiet within.Praise for Catrell LawayneLawayne’s work has been celebrated for its lyrical intensity and emotional depth, earning him a dedicated following of poetry lovers and literary enthusiasts. His ability to capture raw, unfiltered emotions on the page has drawn comparisons to the works of Rupi Kaur, Lang Leav, and Yrsa Daley-Ward.AvailabilityHard Pink, Soft Black is available now in print and digital formats at https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Pink-Black-Catrell-Lawayne/dp/B0F44H2C5Z About the AuthorCatrell Lawayne is a poet, storyteller, and visionary whose work transcends traditional boundaries of poetry. Known for his deeply personal and introspective writing, Lawayne explores themes of identity, culture, and human connection with striking authenticity. His passion for storytelling is evident in every line, making his work a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration through words.

