Judge orders Border Patrol to halt illegal stops in the Central Valley after dozens arrested in raids

Judge Jennifer Thurston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California said in an 88-page order that evidence presented by ACLU lawyers established “a pattern and practice” at the Border Patrol of violating people’s constitutional rights when detaining people without reasonable suspicion, and then violating federal law by executing warrantless arrests without determining flight risk.

