How are Fresno County, Valley Prosecutors Using Prop 36 in Drug and Theft Cases?

Despite strong local support for Prop 36, Fresno County lags behind neighboring Tulare County in early case filings under the new law. Tulare County DA Tim Ward calls Prop 36 a success, pointing to accountability and compassionate drug treatment. DAs in Madera and Merced counties work to train law enforcement partners on applying the new Prop 36 standards.

