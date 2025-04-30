Governor Katie Hobbs Celebrates Legislation Protecting Lifesaving Services for Arizonans with Disabilities

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs joined dozens of Arizonans with disabilities, advocates, and families to celebrate bipartisan legislation she signed that funds services for Arizonans with disabilities. Governor Hobbs praised the individuals who fought tirelessly and shared their stories, and commended legislators who reached a bipartisan deal. The signing concludes months of uncertainty and confusion about the future of services for Arizonans with disabilities. Governor Hobbs released the following statement: “Today, we are delivering a bipartisan solution that protects lifesaving services for Arizonans with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities. After months of delays, these critical services were in danger and these Arizonans were at risk of losing access to their daily care. “But a community of Arizonans, including people with disabilities, families, providers, healthcare experts, and a group of courageous legislators, persisted, came together, and demanded action. While some cynically saw this as an opportunity to score political points instead of listening to their constituents and working to solve a problem, this community was undaunted. “Against the backdrop of uncertainty and the threat of having lifesaving health care services ripped away from them, they showed up every day and stood in the breach. Their advocacy was and continues to be essential. “Together, we showed Arizonans what is possible when we put partisanship aside, get to work, and stay laser-focused on delivering for the people we were elected to serve. As long as I’m governor, I will fight to protect essential health care for Arizonans with disabilities and their families.”

