Talking Rain welcomes new VP of Brand, Lisa Holcomb

PRESTON, Wash., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, makers of the No. 1 sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice®, today announced the hiring of its new Vice President of Brand Lisa Holcomb, who brings a passion for forging substantive connections by understanding and meeting consumer needs.

“As a devoted Sparkling Ice fan and an ‘Anything But Subtle’ type of person myself, it’s an honor to steward a brand like Sparkling Ice that is already so well-loved,” said Holcomb. “In addition, the company’s product innovation team moves at such an incredible pace, I’m excited to help consumers discover Talking Rain’s newest products, including Popwell, its first cold-crafted prebiotic soda, supporting happy bellies and immunity.”

In her role at Talking Rain, Holcomb will lead the brand team in finding surprising and refreshing ways to create connections with the beverage-maker’s consumers. Previously, she spent eight years at Behr Paint Company, where she led the thought leadership behind a paint line developed in collaboration with the popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper. Pitching the idea to the home renovation stars not only paid off in terms of visibility for the collection of colors, but it also had a tremendous impact on the growth of the brand.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Lisa to our talented group of Rain Makers,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “Her experienced leadership and devotion to innovation will enable us to amplify our current brand strategy, while delighting our consumers every step of the way. Talking Rain now has the leadership in place to continue accelerating growth through the rest of 2025 and beyond, building on the significant investments we’ve made in our marketing and business operations.”

Prior to joining Talking Rain, Holcomb served as Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Dunn-Edwards Corporation, where her leadership drove growth and awareness among the paint manufacturer’s B2B and B2C audiences. There, she also founded the Dunn-Edwards Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to bridging the skilled labor gap in professional painting.

Learn more about Talking Rain at https://www.talkingrain.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

Media Contact

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates

206-466-2713

talkingrain@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/019184f9-c021-4efc-be82-2be4e2362bc2

Lisa Holcomb headshot Lisa Holcomb joins Talking Rain Beverage Company as VP of Brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.