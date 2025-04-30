Markup Wrap Up: Committee Advances Budget Legislation to Implement President Trump’s Agenda, Save Taxpayers Billions

WASHINGTON—As part of the budget reconciliation process, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a markup today and passed budget legislation that advances President Trump’s agenda and saves American taxpayers over $50 billion. The Committee will now finalize its section of the budget legislation and transmit it directly to the House Committee on the Budget, which will compile and present the final package for consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“President Trump promised to change Washington, D.C. and he has delivered on that promise in his first 100 days in office. It’s now time for Congress to uphold our end of the bargain and provide tax cuts to American families and small businesses, encourage investment in the U.S., ensure America’s energy dominance, restore peace through strength, and make the federal government more efficient and accountable. The budget legislation the Committee passed today is a key part of the President’s vision to enact his America First agenda and deliver significant savings for hardworking taxpayers. The House Oversight Committee recognizes that this is a once-in-a-generation moment and is taking action to ensure the federal government is more effective, efficient, and fiscally responsible,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

A coalition of stakeholders have issued statements supporting the budget legislation passed by the Oversight Committee today: