Markup Wrap Up: Committee Advances Budget Legislation to Implement President Trump’s Agenda, Save Taxpayers Billions
WASHINGTON—As part of the budget reconciliation process, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a markup today and passed budget legislation that advances President Trump’s agenda and saves American taxpayers over $50 billion. The Committee will now finalize its section of the budget legislation and transmit it directly to the House Committee on the Budget, which will compile and present the final package for consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“President Trump promised to change Washington, D.C. and he has delivered on that promise in his first 100 days in office. It’s now time for Congress to uphold our end of the bargain and provide tax cuts to American families and small businesses, encourage investment in the U.S., ensure America’s energy dominance, restore peace through strength, and make the federal government more efficient and accountable. The budget legislation the Committee passed today is a key part of the President’s vision to enact his America First agenda and deliver significant savings for hardworking taxpayers. The House Oversight Committee recognizes that this is a once-in-a-generation moment and is taking action to ensure the federal government is more effective, efficient, and fiscally responsible,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).
A coalition of stakeholders have issued statements supporting the budget legislation passed by the Oversight Committee today:
- Americans for Limited Government: “The House Oversight Committee is acting responsibly to find savings for American taxpayers in the 2026 budget, with $50 billion of proposed cuts. Since 1987, federal employees have been able to opt for early retirement via the federal employee retirement system, allowing them to collect an additional annuity for up to five years prior to qualifying for Social Security at the age of 62. Additionally, there is no reason federal employees hired before 2014 should additionally pay less into the retirement plan than the 4.4 percent newer employees must pay. These are one of a kind benefits that most Americans in the private sector do not get to enjoy. It’s time that all federal workers pay their fair share and tighten their belts just like the rest of us.”
- Tarren Bragdon, President and CEO of the Foundation for Government Accountability: “The federal bureaucracy has become bloated and largely unaccountable. The result has been less efficiency and effectiveness with rampant waste, fraud, and abuse. It’s time the federal workforce played by the same rules and delivered the same results expected in any real-world job. The reconciliation bill presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring the federal workforce to heel and rein in the unchecked power of unions. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, under the leadership of Chairman Comer, has made a huge leap forward toward ensuring federal workers serve the people instead of the system.”
- Taxpayer Protection Alliance: “On behalf of the millions of taxpayers and consumers we represent, the Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) enthusiastically supports your committee’s vision and plan to lower federal deficits. The federal government is, and has been, the nation’s largest employer for decades. However, with more than 3 million employees, reforms must be made to ensure America’s long-term fiscal health.”
- National Taxpayers Union: “On behalf of National Taxpayers Union (NTU), the nation’s oldest taxpayer advocacy organization, we write to express our views on several measures slated for consideration before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on April 30, 2025. NTU appreciates the Committee for your focused and ingenious legislative proposals (“Committee Print”) to comply with the reconciliation directive included in section 2001 of the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2025, H. Con. Res. 14. This Committee Print includes several proposals that revise federal employee benefits to levels more commonly found in the private sector… NTU urges Committee members to support all provisions of this Committee Print.”
- Greg Sindelar, interim President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute: “This legislation represents a clear return to an America First Agenda. President Trump, Chairman Comer, and other America First members of Congress have been working tirelessly to put America’s recovery back on track, and this legislation does that. This legislation includes commonsense policy solutions, like taking steps to return America’s civil service to a merit-based federal workforce. These reforms and others enable extending tax cuts to save Americans thousands and reject the tax hikes that far-Left extremists want to pay for a bloated, wasteful government. Congress needs to move as quickly as possible to secure our border, fight illegal immigration, expand economic prosperity, and empower families.”
