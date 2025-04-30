Badger Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2025 (the “Meeting”) were approved by its shareholders. A total of 27,981,553 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 82.36% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Robert (Rob) Blackadar 27,457,478 98.47 % 426,527 1.53 % David Bronicheski 27,097,433 97.18 % 786,571 2.82 % Stephanie Cuskley 27,396,600 98.25 % 487,404 1.75 % William (Bill) Derwin 27,448,503 98.44 % 435,502 1.56 % G. Keith Graham 27,429,198 98.37 % 454,806 1.63 % Stephen (Steve) Jones 27,282,138 97.84 % 601,866 2.16 % Mary Jordan 27,426,195 98.36 % 457,810 1.64 % William (Bill) Lingard 26,804,731 96.13 % 1,079,274 3.87 % Patricia (Tribby) Warfield 27,448,658 98.44 % 435,347 1.56 % George A. Williams 27,497,014 98.61 % 386,991 1.39 %



Further, of the proxies and in person votes received, 27,965,832 (99.94%) voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor, and 27,165,082 (97.42%) voted in favour of management’s approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2025.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger’s customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac™, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac units. More recently, the Company has initiated a refurbishment program to extend the service life of certain units when it is financially prudent to do so based on the condition of the unit at the end of its normal useful life. To complement the Badger Hydrovac and extend the Company's service offerings, the Company has a select number of specialty units, mainly Airvacs, combo trucks and sewer and flusher units.

