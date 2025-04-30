Xraised Interviews Nemika Menevse: Driving Innovation in BNPL and Championing Gender Equality in Business

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful and thought-provoking episode, Xraised welcomes back Nemika Menevse, the dynamic CEO of Twisto, a leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, to discuss her journey, the role of women in business, and the future of consumer finance. This in-depth conversation sheds light on the rapid growth of BNPL services and offers actionable insights for future leaders looking to innovate and drive change in their industries.



The Role of Women in Business: Overcoming Barriers

Nemika Menevse, with her extensive leadership experience, including her previous role as Director at Param UK, offers a fresh perspective on the intersection of innovation, inclusion, and leadership. In this engaging episode, Menevse explores the evolving role of women in business, highlighting the challenges women still face in leadership roles and providing strategic advice on how to break through these barriers.

Key Strategies to Promote Gender Equality in Leadership

Menevse discusses the importance of mentorship, resilience, and policy reform in promoting gender equality at all levels of leadership. She highlights the need for systemic change and offers actionable steps to break the glass ceiling and foster a more inclusive work environment.



The Future of Consumer Finance: Understanding BNPL

The discussion takes a deep dive into the principles behind BNPL services and how they are transforming the way consumers interact with credit. As one of the fastest-growing financial models, BNPL has gained significant traction, particularly among younger consumers.



Why BNPL is Gaining Popularity

Nemika shares her thoughts on why BNPL is becoming a preferred payment method, especially among younger generations. The model offers flexibility, transparency, and convenience, and has disrupted traditional payment systems.



The Impact of BNPL on Traditional Payment Methods

Menevse explains how the rise of BNPL is reshaping the financial landscape and challenging conventional credit systems. The focus is on creating trust between consumers and merchants, providing an alternative to credit cards and other traditional forms of payment.

“I believe that the future of consumer finance is about flexibility and transparency,” says Nemika. “At Twisto, our focus is on providing customers with the opportunity to try before they buy while ensuring merchants are paid upfront. This model not only benefits consumers but also helps create trust and reliability in an increasingly complex financial landscape.”

Stay Connected

