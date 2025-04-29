VA employee redefines service and purpose through the Old Glory Ultra Relay

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Lindsay Kasow’s dedication to service didn’t end when she hung up her military uniform. A Marine Corps Veteran and current VA employee, Kasow embodies a continued commitment to supporting her fellow Veterans. Her work at VA and her involvement with non-profit Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB), America’s leading health and wellness community for the military-connected population, are both reflections of her values and her aspiration to inspire others to rise above their challenges.

Kasow and 11 other Veterans are preparing to participate in the first ever Old Glory Ultra Relay, where they’ll attempt to establish a world record for the first cross country relay of a single U.S. flag on foot without stopping. This 3,000-mile journey, which starts in San Diego on May 2 is set to conclude at the future Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C. The challenge intends to help raise money for Team RWB, allowing the group to provide more health and wellness programs for our nation’s Veterans.

Kasow feels that the relay allows her to blend her professional and personal missions together.

Serving Veterans with compassion and purpose

Kasow’s role at VA as a Rating Veteran Service Representative places her at the heart of Veterans’ lives. Each day, she meticulously reviews records and evidence—from service treatment documents to personal medical histories—to ensure Veterans receive the compensation and benefits they deserve. Whether it’s helping a Veteran with joint pain get the care they need or advocating for mental health support, she is a vital part of the process that helps Veterans improve their quality of life.

Reflecting on her work, Kasow shares that this role has broadened her perspective on the struggles Veterans face, during and after military service. She is exposed to the physical and emotional hardships many endure, from combat injuries to the silent battles with PTSD. These stories aren’t just files on her desk—they’re a reminder of her mission to bring integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect and excellence to support the lives of those who have served.

VA’s mission, which is rooted in Abraham Lincoln’s words, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle,” deeply resonates with her. It aligns with her belief that service doesn’t end when a Veteran leaves active duty.

“I feel blessed to still continue to serve through my work [at VA], because it allows me to help support Veterans’ transition into civilian life and grant them the compensation they need and deserve,” said Kasow.

Finding camaraderie and empowerment through Team RWB

Her commitment to supporting Veterans extends beyond VA offices. Joining Team RWB has given her another outlet to connect with and inspire fellow service members in her community. Team RWB’s mission is to enrich Veterans’ lives by promoting physical activity, mental wellness and social engagement.

Her introduction to Team RWB came through the Old Glory Ultra Relay. The 3,000 mile challenge highlights how maintaining physical wellness doesn’t have to stop when you leave the military.

For Kasow, the connections she forged through the team has been priceless. “I miss the camaraderie,” she admitted, explaining how Team RWB has rekindled a sense of community she didn’t realize she was missing.

The team bonds, forged through shared experiences, allowed her to find a renewed purpose participating in these events. She recalled how the support and positivity of her team uplifted her from the moment they met. Kasow described it as “a breath of fresh air,” a reminder that the strong connections formed in service don’t have to end after leaving the military.

The importance of physical and mental wellness

Kasow emphasizes that physical and mental wellness go hand-in-hand. Both at VA and with Team RWB, she stresses the importance of prioritizing one’s health as it is essential for growth and happiness.

While the Old Glory Ultra Relay represents a challenge of endurance and speed, it also symbolizes something deeper. “Just because you served in the military doesn’t mean that’s it. You can still serve and make a difference. You can still be healthy and happy, she explained.

The relay is about more than running miles; it’s an encouragement for Veterans to push past their perceived limits and rediscover their capabilities. Kasow views each step on this 3,000-mile journey as an opportunity to inspire others who may be struggling to find purpose or doubting their own potential.

Her role at VA has strengthened her ability to tackle challenges like the relay. Her interactions with Veterans across all branches and experiences have helped her recognize the power of perseverance.

“The range of stories I’ve seen—from the battles they’ve faced to the obstacles they’ve overcome—is a constant reminder of how resilient we are as a community,” said Kasow .

Inspiring others to redefine their purpose

At its core, Kasow’s participation in the Old Glory Ultra Relay is much more than personal achievement; it’s about inspiring others. She hopes her actions demonstrate that even in the face of adversity, growth is possible.

“You never really know what you’re capable of doing until you actually try,” she said. “Whether a Veteran is transitioning to civilian life, struggling with newfound challenges, or looking to rediscover their spark, they should try to push their own boundaries and seek out opportunities to grow.”

Team RWB has provided Kasow with a network of peers and a platform to advocate for Veterans’ wellness. Through the simple act of lacing up running shoes or joining a community event, Veterans can find the camaraderie and community they may have thought they’d lost. She emphasizes that Veterans are never truly alone, urging them to take advantage of available resources, whether that is through VA, local groups or national networks like Team RWB.

Continuing the mission

For Kasow, service is a lifelong mission. From her work at the VA to her passion and commitment with Team RWB, she exemplifies what it means to serve with purpose. The Old Glory Ultra Relay is another chapter in her dedication to empowering others, and through it, she hopes to show that Veterans can find strength and purpose long after their time in uniform.

Her message is clear: “You aren’t done with your purpose just because your military service is over. You can continue to serve, to grow, and to inspire others.” With her unwavering focus, Kasow reminds us all of the power of service, community, resilience and the human spirit to overcome and thrive.