Jim Cymbala Launches New Daily Video Devotional Series

The prominent pastor and author invites viewers to join him, starting May 1, on an interactive journey through the book of Psalms.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Cymbala , senior pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle, is launching a new daily interactive devotional series. Beginning May 1, 2025, the author of Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire will walk viewers through the cherished book of Psalms. Then, on each ensuing day (on weekdays only), he will reflect on a different psalm and welcome viewer input. These fresh, faith-building insights will be available on the Brooklyn Tabernacle’s official YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/thebrooklyntabernacle ) and the church website.Located in the heart of Brooklyn, the Brooklyn Tabernacle is a thriving, multiethnic congregation distinguished by its unwavering commitment to prayer, vibrant worship, and community engagement. With weekly attendance numbering in the thousands, the church provides a spiritual refuge for individuals from diverse backgrounds. Its world-renowned Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has performed nationally and further represents the church’s broad cultural and spiritual impact.Drawing upon Pastor Cymbala’s passion for prayer and revival, this new devotional series seeks to lead believers into the raw honesty, praise, and reflection found within the Psalms. Each short video, designed for daily encouragement and spiritual grounding, brings the timeless truths of Scripture to life in an accessible, heartfelt way.“In a world full of noise and uncertainty, the Psalms offer a place of refuge, a place to be honest with God,” says Pastor Cymbala. “My hope is that this series helps people encounter God afresh, learn to pour out their hearts in prayer, and experience His presence in their everyday lives.”This series builds on the momentum of Cymbala’s existing video devotionals, which have become a daily staple for tens of thousands of viewers seeking biblical encouragement and a deeper spiritual walk. With each message, viewers can expect both theological depth and relational warmth from Pastor Cymbala in all his messages.Pastor Cymbala’s ministry spans more than four decades and includes bestselling books such as Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire and Breakthrough Prayer. Under his leadership, the Brooklyn Tabernacle has grown into a beacon of hope and faith in New York City and around the world. The church’s Grammy Award–winning choir and emphasis on prayer have earned widespread acclaim, yet Cymbala’s core message remains simple: God answers prayer.The new Psalms series will be available for free viewing starting May 1 via https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzzMcu25O6Ra1ObLQsSb5Ra8wTW4-OfUB , with new videos released each weekday. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe or follow to stay updated.Jim Cymbala is the senior pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York City and a highly regarded speaker on faith, prayer, revival, and spiritual renewal. His work has reached millions through his sermons, books, videos, and conferences, inspiring a deeper commitment to biblical principles. Through his leadership, the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has also garnered international recognition. Cymbala continues to be a leading voice in encouraging believers to seek God passionately and fervently through prayer.###For more information about Jim Cymbala and to access the new devotional series, visit https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzzMcu25O6Ra1ObLQsSb5Ra8wTW4-OfUB&feature=shared or https://www.brooklyntabernacle.org/ XXX

