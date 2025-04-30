Submit Release
Raleigh County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center closing permanently Friday, May 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The FEMA-West Virginia Disaster Recovery Center in Raleigh County is closing permanently Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at: 

Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center

Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services

1224 Airport Road

Beaver WV 25813

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, May 2, 2025

PLEASE NOTE: While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance was April 28, centers are staying open past that date to allow residents to visit and check on their statuses, add required documents or appeal decisions.

Residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties can continue to visit recovery centers in McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff. Center information is below:

McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center  Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends
Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center  

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed weekends

  

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents who live in one of the seven designated counties can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county it is in. Residents can go to fema.gov/drc to find their nearest recovery center.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, contact FEMA to learn more about next steps.  Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to communicate with FEMA. They can call 800-621-3362 (FEMA). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


