Raleigh County, W.Va., Disaster Recovery Center closing permanently Friday, May 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The FEMA-West Virginia Disaster Recovery Center in Raleigh County is closing permanently Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The center is located at:

Raleigh County Disaster Recovery Center Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services 1224 Airport Road Beaver WV 25813 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing permanently at 6 p.m., Friday, May 2, 2025

PLEASE NOTE: While the deadline to apply for FEMA assistance was April 28, centers are staying open past that date to allow residents to visit and check on their statuses, add required documents or appeal decisions.

Residents of Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne and Wyoming counties can continue to visit recovery centers in McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties to talk face-to-face with FEMA staff. Center information is below:

McDowell County Disaster Recovery Center Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed weekends

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Residents who live in one of the seven designated counties can visit any Disaster Recovery Center, regardless of the county it is in. Residents can go to fema.gov/drc to find their nearest recovery center.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, contact FEMA to learn more about next steps. Staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application and answer any questions you may have.

Survivors do not have to visit a disaster center to communicate with FEMA. They can call 800-621-3362 (FEMA). The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. They can also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app on their smartphone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

