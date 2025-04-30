Digital Ascension Group’s Digital Fusion Summit 2025 Concludes, Brings Elite Family Offices and Blockchain Leaders Together

Dallas, Texas, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The exclusive Digital Fusion Summit successfully concluded at the prestigious Altitude Center on the 33rd floor in Dallas, Texas. Hosted by Digital Wealth Partners and Digital Ascension Group, the invitation-only gathering brought together an exceptional roster of family offices, institutional investors, and industry luminaries to explore the convergence of traditional finance and emerging digital technologies.





Digital Fusion Summit 2025 | Jake Claver, Managing Director - Digital Ascension Group, speaking on technical aspects of digital assets





The summit, which took place on April 24th, featured an impressive lineup of panels covering critical topics in the digital asset landscape, from innovative DeFi strategies and institutional adoption to cybersecurity, regulatory frameworks, and technical infrastructure. The carefully curated event provided attendees with actionable insights while fostering meaningful connections in an intimate setting.

"The Digital Fusion Summit represents exactly what the institutional investment community needs right now – a trusted environment where family offices and sophisticated investors can gain legitimate education about digital asset utilization and distributed ledger technology," said Max Avery, Chief Business Development Officer of Digital Ascension Group. "By bringing together traditional funding experts with institutional service providers, we've created a powerful resource that bridges knowledge gaps and opens new avenues for multigenerational wealth creation."

The summit was made possible through the support of title sponsor Anchorage Digital, alongside Algoz, Compliers, and The Texas BlockchainCouncil. These leading organizations demonstrated their commitment to advancing institutional adoption of digital assets through educational initiatives.

Throughout the evening, attendees engaged with thought leaders across six meticulously crafted panel discussions:

How to Make Your Digital Assets Work - Providing actionable insights on leveraging DeFi for portfolio optimization and passive yield generation

- Providing actionable insights on leveraging DeFi for portfolio optimization and passive yield generation Tax Reform For a Web3 World - Clarifying evolving tax policies to help investors maximize returns while maintaining compliance

- Clarifying evolving tax policies to help investors maximize returns while maintaining compliance Legal & Policy - Navigating the rapidly changing regulatory landscape with strategies for institutional adoption

- Navigating the rapidly changing regulatory landscape with strategies for institutional adoption Cybersecurity, Fraud Mitigation & Digital Privacy - Exploring powerful approaches to mitigate risks while enhancing blockchain security

- Exploring powerful approaches to mitigate risks while enhancing blockchain security The Convergence of Institutions & DeFi - Examining investment strategies for bridging institutional capital with retail-driven DeFi opportunities

- Examining investment strategies for bridging institutional capital with retail-driven DeFi opportunities Technical Discussion - Deep diving into the mechanics of blockchain infrastructure with world-renowned developers

The summit also featured a keynote address from Ben Hurn of Anchorage Digital, highlighting institutional-grade custody solutions and their pivotal role in securing digital assets for sophisticated investors.

Panelists included distinguished experts such as Matthew Snider, CIO of Digital Wealth Partners and author of "Warren Buffet in a Web3 World"; Charles Finfrock, former CIA Officer who managed Tesla's global information security team; Cameron McDougal, Supervisory Intelligence Analyst at the Department of Homeland Security; Ken "KC" Chapman, Head of US at XDC Network; John Wingate, Founder/CEO of BankSocial and lecturer at Harvard; and Ben Jorgensen, Founder & CEO of Constellation Network, among many other industry leaders.

"What made this summit truly exceptional was the caliber of both speakers and attendees," added Avery. "The conversations happening in the room represented a genuine meeting of traditional financial expertise and blockchain innovation—precisely the intersection where substantial opportunity lies for forward-thinking family offices."

Digital Wealth Partners and Digital Ascension Group plan to host additional exclusive gatherings throughout 2025, with the next summit tentatively scheduled for fall. Family offices and qualified investors interested in attending future events are encouraged to reach out directly for consideration.





Digital Fusion Summit 2025





About Digital Ascension Group



Digital Ascension Group is a forward-thinking multi-family office specializing in digital assets (crypto / blockchain). Our mission is to empower High-Net-Worth (HNW) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) individuals, as well as Family Offices, to confidently navigate the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. We provide a comprehensive suite of services designed to address the unique needs and opportunities in this dynamic sector. From investment strategy and risk management to regulatory compliance and custody solutions, Digital Ascension Group delivers tailored strategies that prioritize sustainable wealth protection and growth. With a deep understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency markets, and tokenized assets, we bridge the gap between traditional wealth management and the cutting-edge world of digital finance. Our expert team ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation while maintaining the security and stability their wealth demands.







