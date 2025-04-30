Submit Release
ATN Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%
  • Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%
  • Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million
  • Operating income decreased to $2.7 million
  • Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 2% to $44.3 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million
  • Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.52x on March 31, 2025

Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024

Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv


BEVERLY, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“Our first quarter results reflect steady operational execution as we continue navigating a dynamic industry landscape. While revenues declined year-over-year due to the wind-down of subsidy programs, we delivered a modest year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA supported by disciplined cost management. We also improved free cash flow, reflecting both focused capital management and the contribution of our network enhancements and expansion initiatives.

“Internationally, we maintained positive momentum with consistent demand for high-speed services and continued operational efficiency contributing to a year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Domestically, we are executing on our transition strategy, aligning our networks with business and carrier solutions to create a more sustainable revenue base. While these actions are having a near-term impact on revenue, we remain confident they will expand margins and cash generation over time.

“As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $179.3 million in the first quarter, down 4% versus $186.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as previously disclosed.

Operating income was $2.7 million in the first quarter versus $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. These improvements were offset by lower revenues and increases in transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses and losses on the disposition of assets and transfers.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the first quarter of 2025 was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.50) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 2% from $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
                 
    2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024     2025     2024  
  International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total
  Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN
Total Revenue: $ 94,496   $ 93,059   $ 84,798   $ 93,735   $ -   $ -   $ 179,294   $ 186,794  
Mobility   26,041     26,037     39     838     -     -     26,080     26,875  
Fixed   61,365     61,321     51,659     57,884     -     -     113,024     119,205  
Carrier Services   3,904     3,574     29,227     30,052     -     -     33,131     33,626  
Construction   -     -     1,046     1,586     -     -     1,046     1,586  
All other   3,186     2,127     2,827     3,375     -     -     6,013     5,502  
                 
Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,750   $ 11,685   $ (2,415 ) $ 597   $ (9,668 ) $ (7,708 ) $ 2,667   $ 4,574  
EBITDA (2) $ 30,378   $ 28,060   $ 16,844   $ 20,463   $ (8,803 ) $ (7,630 ) $ 38,419   $ 40,893  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,390   $ 29,273   $ 17,515   $ 20,703   $ (5,566 ) $ (6,458 ) $ 44,339   $ 43,518  
Capital Expenditures** $ 10,803   $ 16,915   $ 10,026   $ 17,759   $ 2   $ 1,341   $ 20,831   $ 36,015  
                 
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.


Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
             
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Q1 2025
  Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1  vs. Q1 2024
             
High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 427,300   426,100   399,500   396,100   386,300   11 %
High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 141,300   140,800   141,100   140,600   138,900   2 %
             
Broadband Homes Passed 801,500   800,900   798,400   798,300   789,700   1 %
Broadband Customers 199,800   203,200   205,900   211,400   212,500   -6 %
             
Fiber Route Miles 11,944   11,921   11,901   11,880   11,692   2 %
             
International Mobile Subscribers            
Pre-Paid 332,300   329,300   336,400   339,000   346,400   -4 %
Post-Paid 59,600   59,500   58,700   57,900   57,300   4 %
Total 391,900   388,800   395,100   396,900   403,700   -3 %
             
Blended Churn 3.32 % 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.44 % 3.34 %  
*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.
             
Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.


Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2025 increased to $97.3 million and total debt was $562.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt3 ratio was 2.52x on March 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million in the prior year period primarily as a result of working capital improvements.   

Capital expenditures were $20.8 million net of $22.4 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on April 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

Share repurchases. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

2025 Business Outlook

“In 2025, our priority is expanding cash flow and fully capturing the benefits of the strategic investments we’ve made over the past three years,” said Martin. “While domestic revenue will reflect our deliberate transition away from legacy services, our International segment is positioned to deliver profitable growth. Across the business, we are maintaining disciplined capital spending, leveraging available grant funding, and optimizing cost structures to support sustainable performance improvements.”

ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:

  • Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)
  • Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x

For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

Conference Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025
Call Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Link:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv

Live Call Participant Link:  https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId6b6354b10124b4fb2c1d82771c67755

Webcast Link Instructions
You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 pm ET on the same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
       
  March 31,   December 31,
  2025     2024  
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,452     $ 73,393  
Restricted cash   13,807       15,851  
Customer receivable   7,713       7,986  
Other current assets   200,735       211,931  
       
Total current assets   305,707       309,161  
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   1,029,165       1,040,193  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   97,683       99,427  
Customer receivable - long term   40,289       41,030  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   129,009       130,144  
Other assets   105,596       107,148  
       
Total assets $ 1,707,449     $ 1,727,103  
       
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,226     $ 8,226  
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility   8,127       8,031  
Taxes payable   8,089       8,234  
Current portion of lease liabilities   17,164       16,188  
Other current liabilities   222,066       226,635  
       
Total current liabilities   263,672       267,314  
       
Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 554,158     $ 549,130  
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion   34,105       36,203  
Deferred income taxes   3,474       4,882  
Lease liabilities   73,910       77,469  
Other long-term liabilities   119,855       120,351  
       
Total liabilities   1,049,174       1,055,349  
       
Redeemable non-controlling interests   77,555       76,303  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity   473,335       489,493  
Non-controlling interests   107,385       105,958  
       
Total stockholders' equity   580,720       595,451  
       
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,707,449     $ 1,727,103  
       


Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
       
  Three Months Ended,
March 31,
    2025       2024  
Revenues:      
Communications services $ 174,031     $ 181,268  
Construction   1,046       1,586  
Other   4,217       3,940  
Total revenue   179,294       186,794  
       
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):      
Cost of services and other   78,224       80,390  
Cost of construction revenue   1,501       1,570  
Selling, general and administrative   55,228       61,315  
Stock-based compensation   1,905       1,909  
Transaction-related charges   1,436       19  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   1,830       1,190  
Depreciation   34,527       34,340  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,226       1,980  
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers   750       (493 )
Total operating expenses   176,627       182,220  
       
Operating income (loss)   2,667       4,574  
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense, net   (11,678 )     (11,075 )
Other income (expense)   (2,568 )     172  
Other income (expense), net   (14,246 )     (10,903 )
       
Loss before income taxes   (11,579 )     (6,329 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (192 )     1,619  
       
Net income (loss)   (11,387 )     (7,948 )
       
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net   2,459       1,633  
       
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (8,928 )   $ (6,315 )
       
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:      
       
Basic $ (0.69 )   $ (0.50 )
       
Diluted $ (0.69 )   $ (0.50 )
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   15,131       15,437  
Diluted   15,131       15,437  
       


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
   
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2025       2024  
       
Net loss $ (11,387 )   $ (7,948 )
Depreciation   34,527       34,340  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   1,226       1,980  
Provision for doubtful accounts   1,854       1,322  
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs   716       625  
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers   750       (493 )
Stock-based compensation   1,905       1,909  
Deferred income taxes   (2,520 )     (2,181 )
(Gain) loss on equity investments   4       (170 )
Decrease in customer receivable   1,015       254  
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes   2,223       3,966  
Change in other operating assets and liabilities   5,592       (10,428 )
       
Net cash provided by operating activities   35,905       23,176  
       
Capital expenditures   (20,832 )     (36,016 )
Government capital programs:      
Amounts disbursed   (22,445 )     (13,473 )
Amounts received   17,281       10,546  
Net proceeds from sale of assets   141       3,655  
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments   715       176  
Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets   -       (573 )
       
Net cash used in investing activities   (25,140 )     (35,685 )
       
Dividends paid on common stock   (3,627 )     (3,701 )
Finance lease payments   (494 )     (443 )
Term loan - repayments   (1,653 )     (3,801 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (172 )     (72 )
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings   13,000       46,000  
Revolving credit facilities – repayments   (7,000 )     (18,302 )
Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility   -       3,700  
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility   (2,030 )     (1,804 )
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation   (730 )     (1,896 )
Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan   -       (121 )
Purchases of noncontrolling interests   (44 )     -  
       
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (2,750 )     19,560  
       
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   8,015       7,051  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   89,244       62,167  
       
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 97,259     $ 69,218  
       


Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 4,849   $ 39   $ -   $ 4,888  
Consumer   21,192     -     -     21,192  
Total $ 26,041   $ 39   $ -   $ 26,080  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 18,493   $ 29,244   $ -   $ 47,737  
Consumer   42,872     22,415     -     65,287  
Total $ 61,365   $ 51,659   $ -   $ 113,024  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,904   $ 29,227   $ -   $ 33,131  
Other   1,740     56     -     1,796  
         
Total Communications Services $ 93,050   $ 80,981   $ -   $ 174,031  
         
Construction $ -   $ 1,046   $ -   $ 1,046  
         
Managed services $ 1,446   $ 2,771   $ -   $ 4,217  
Total Other $ 1,446   $ 2,771   $ -   $ 4,217  
         
Total Revenue $ 94,496   $ 84,798   $ -   $ 179,294  
         
Depreciation $ 15,377   $ 18,284   $ 865   $ 34,526  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251   $ 975   $ -   $ 1,226  
Total operating expenses $ 79,746   $ 87,213   $ 9,668   $ 176,627  
Operating income (loss) $ 14,750   $ (2,415 ) $ (9,668 ) $ 2,667  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,474 ) $ 3,933   $ -   $ 2,459  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 30,378   $ 16,844   $ (8,803 ) $ 38,419  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,390   $ 17,515   $ (5,566 ) $ 44,339  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2025):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51,615   $ 44,529   $ 1,116   $ 97,260  
Total current assets   150,933     146,714     8,060     305,707  
Fixed assets, net   461,077     559,816     8,272     1,029,165  
Total assets   689,243     926,372     91,834     1,707,449  
Total current liabilities   96,590     130,274     36,808     263,672  
Total debt, including current portion   59,875     315,862     186,647     562,384  
         
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
         
         
Table 4 (continued)
         
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
Statement of Operations Data:        
Revenue        
Mobility        
Business $ 4,808   $ 74   $ -   $ 4,882  
Consumer   21,229     764     -     21,993  
Total $ 26,037   $ 838   $ -   $ 26,875  
         
Fixed        
Business $ 18,532   $ 34,965   $ -   $ 53,497  
Consumer   42,789     22,919     -     65,708  
Total $ 61,321   $ 57,884   $ -   $ 119,205  
         
Carrier Services $ 3,574   $ 30,052   $ -   $ 33,626  
Other   818     744     -     1,562  
         
Total Communications Services $ 91,750   $ 89,518   $ -   $ 181,268  
         
Construction $ -   $ 1,586   $ -   $ 1,586  
         
Managed services $ 1,309   $ 2,631   $ -   $ 3,940  
         
Total Other $ 1,309   $ 2,631   $ -   $ 3,940  
         
Total Revenue $ 93,059   $ 93,735   $ -   $ 186,794  
         
Depreciation $ 16,124   $ 18,138   $ 78   $ 34,340  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251   $ 1,728   $ -   $ 1,979  
Total operating expenses $ 81,374   $ 93,138   $ 7,708   $ 182,220  
Operating income (loss) $ 11,685   $ 597   $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574  
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,436 ) $ 3,069   $ -   $ 1,633  
         
Non GAAP measures:        
EBITDA (2) $ 28,060   $ 20,463   $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,273   $ 20,703   $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518  
         
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024):        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 35,231   $ 51,604   $ 2,408   $ 89,243  
Total current assets   129,866     168,754     10,541     309,161  
Fixed assets, net   466,861     565,625     7,707     1,040,193  
Total assets   675,642     957,914     93,547     1,727,103  
Total current liabilities   85,588     147,490     34,236     267,314  
Total debt, including current portion   59,850     316,242     181,264     557,356  
         
         
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
         


Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 14,750   $ (2,415 ) $ (9,668 ) $ 2,667  
Depreciation expense   15,377     18,284     865     34,526  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   251     975     -     1,226  
EBITDA $ 30,378   $ 16,844   $ (8,803 ) $ 38,419  
         
Stock-based compensation   215     78     1,611     1,904  
Transaction-related charges   -     -     1,436     1,436  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   1,506     134     190     1,830  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   291     459     -     750  
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 32,390   $ 17,515   $ (5,566 ) $ 44,339  
         
         
         
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows:
         
  International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total
         
         
Operating income (loss) $ 11,685   $ 597   $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574  
Depreciation expense   16,124     18,138     78     34,340  
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions   251     1,728     -     1,979  
EBITDA $ 28,060   $ 20,463   $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893  
         
Stock-based compensation   23     132     1,754     1,909  
Restructuring and reorganization expenses   1,190     -     -     1,190  
Transaction-related charges   -     -     19     19  
(Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers   -     108     (601 )   (493 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,273   $ 20,703   $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518  
         


Table 6
       
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
       
       
  March 31,   December 31,
    2025     2024  
       
       
Current portion of long-term debt * $ 8,226     $ 8,226  
Long-term debt, net of current portion *   554,158       549,130  
       
Total debt $ 562,384     $ 557,356  
       
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   97,259       89,244  
       
Net Debt $ 465,125     $ 468,112  
       
       
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 184,906     $ 184,084  
       
       
Net Debt Ratio   2.52       2.54  
       
       
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility
 


