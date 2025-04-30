ATN Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Reaffirms 2025 Outlook

First Quarter 2025 vs. First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Expanded high-speed broadband homes passed by 11%

Grew total high-speed subscribers by 2%

Revenues declined 4% to $179.3 million

Operating income decreased to $2.7 million

Net loss was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) per share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 2% to $44.3 million

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 55% to $35.9 million

Capital expenditures were $20.8 million (net of $22.4 million reimbursements)

Net Debt Ratio3 was 2.52x on March 31, 2025





Reaffirmed Outlook for Full Year 2025

Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with last year’s result of $725 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 is expected to be essentially flat with the prior year result of $184 million

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)

Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2.54x at the end of 2024





Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xdo8izcv



BEVERLY, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“Our first quarter results reflect steady operational execution as we continue navigating a dynamic industry landscape. While revenues declined year-over-year due to the wind-down of subsidy programs, we delivered a modest year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA supported by disciplined cost management. We also improved free cash flow, reflecting both focused capital management and the contribution of our network enhancements and expansion initiatives.

“Internationally, we maintained positive momentum with consistent demand for high-speed services and continued operational efficiency contributing to a year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Domestically, we are executing on our transition strategy, aligning our networks with business and carrier solutions to create a more sustainable revenue base. While these actions are having a near-term impact on revenue, we remain confident they will expand margins and cash generation over time.

“As we move forward, we remain focused on monetizing the investments made during our recent three-year strategic capital spending cycle supported by ongoing cost management and efficiency initiatives. These efforts reinforce our confidence in delivering sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $179.3 million in the first quarter, down 4% versus $186.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This decrease primarily reflects the revenue decline in the US Telecom segment due to the impact of the end of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) and Affordable Care Program (ACP), as previously disclosed.

Operating income was $2.7 million in the first quarter versus $4.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Year-over-year cost containment efforts resulted in a reduction in selling, general and administrative costs. These improvements were offset by lower revenues and increases in transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses and losses on the disposition of assets and transfers.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the first quarter of 2025 was $(8.9) million, or $(0.69) loss per share versus a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(6.3) million, or $(0.50) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $44.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 2% from $43.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.



For Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 94,496 $ 93,059 $ 84,798 $ 93,735 $ - $ - $ 179,294 $ 186,794 Mobility 26,041 26,037 39 838 - - 26,080 26,875 Fixed 61,365 61,321 51,659 57,884 - - 113,024 119,205 Carrier Services 3,904 3,574 29,227 30,052 - - 33,131 33,626 Construction - - 1,046 1,586 - - 1,046 1,586 All other 3,186 2,127 2,827 3,375 - - 6,013 5,502 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,750 $ 11,685 $ (2,415 ) $ 597 $ (9,668 ) $ (7,708 ) $ 2,667 $ 4,574 EBITDA (2) $ 30,378 $ 28,060 $ 16,844 $ 20,463 $ (8,803 ) $ (7,630 ) $ 38,419 $ 40,893 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,390 $ 29,273 $ 17,515 $ 20,703 $ (5,566 ) $ (6,458 ) $ 44,339 $ 43,518 Capital Expenditures** $ 10,803 $ 16,915 $ 10,026 $ 17,759 $ 2 $ 1,341 $ 20,831 $ 36,015 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments. **Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.



Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 Q1 2025 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 vs. Q1 2024 High-Speed Data* Broadband Homes Passed 427,300 426,100 399,500 396,100 386,300 11 % High-Speed Data* Broadband Customers 141,300 140,800 141,100 140,600 138,900 2 % Broadband Homes Passed 801,500 800,900 798,400 798,300 789,700 1 % Broadband Customers 199,800 203,200 205,900 211,400 212,500 -6 % Fiber Route Miles 11,944 11,921 11,901 11,880 11,692 2 % International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 332,300 329,300 336,400 339,000 346,400 -4 % Post-Paid 59,600 59,500 58,700 57,900 57,300 4 % Total 391,900 388,800 395,100 396,900 403,700 -3 % Blended Churn 3.32 % 3.51 % 3.47 % 3.44 % 3.34 % *HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected. Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2025 increased to $97.3 million and total debt was $562.4 million, versus $89.2 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $557.4 million of total debt on December 31, 2024. The Company’s Net Debt3 ratio was 2.52x on March 31, 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $35.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $23.2 million in the prior year period primarily as a result of working capital improvements.

Capital expenditures were $20.8 million net of $22.4 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, versus $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends ATN paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on April 7, 2025, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

Share repurchases. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company did not repurchase any shares.

2025 Business Outlook

“In 2025, our priority is expanding cash flow and fully capturing the benefits of the strategic investments we’ve made over the past three years,” said Martin. “While domestic revenue will reflect our deliberate transition away from legacy services, our International segment is positioned to deliver profitable growth. Across the business, we are maintaining disciplined capital spending, leveraging available grant funding, and optimizing cost structures to support sustainable performance improvements.”

ATN reaffirmed its expectations for the Full Year 2025:

Revenue, excluding construction revenue, is expected to be in line with 2024’s result of $725 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million

is expected to be essentially flat with 2024’s result of $184 million Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $90 to $100 million (net of reimbursements)

Net Debt Ratio3 is expected to remain flat, with a slight potential improvement exiting 2025 compared with 2024’s result of 2.54x





For the Company’s full year 2025 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, the gain (loss) on disposition of assets and transfers, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, expectations regarding the transition of its US Telecom business, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt Ratio, and capital investments; demand for the Company’s services and industry trends - the Company’s liquidity; the expansion of the Company’s customer base; receipt of certain government grants and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and ARPU; (2) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (3) the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (4) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (5) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (6) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (7) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (8) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (9) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (10) the Company’s ability to successfully grow its US Telecom businesses through carrier mobility and broadband and consumer-based broadband services; (11) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

Michele Satrowsky Adam Rogers Corporate Treasurer Investor Relations ATN International, Inc. Sharon Merrill Advisors, Inc. 978-619-1300 ATNI@investorrelations.com





Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,452 $ 73,393 Restricted cash 13,807 15,851 Customer receivable 7,713 7,986 Other current assets 200,735 211,931 Total current assets 305,707 309,161 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,029,165 1,040,193 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,683 99,427 Customer receivable - long term 40,289 41,030 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 129,009 130,144 Other assets 105,596 107,148 Total assets $ 1,707,449 $ 1,727,103 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,226 $ 8,226 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,127 8,031 Taxes payable 8,089 8,234 Current portion of lease liabilities 17,164 16,188 Other current liabilities 222,066 226,635 Total current liabilities 263,672 267,314 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 554,158 $ 549,130 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 34,105 36,203 Deferred income taxes 3,474 4,882 Lease liabilities 73,910 77,469 Other long-term liabilities 119,855 120,351 Total liabilities 1,049,174 1,055,349 Redeemable non-controlling interests 77,555 76,303 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 473,335 489,493 Non-controlling interests 107,385 105,958 Total stockholders' equity 580,720 595,451 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,707,449 $ 1,727,103





Table 2

ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: Communications services $ 174,031 $ 181,268 Construction 1,046 1,586 Other 4,217 3,940 Total revenue 179,294 186,794 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 78,224 80,390 Cost of construction revenue 1,501 1,570 Selling, general and administrative 55,228 61,315 Stock-based compensation 1,905 1,909 Transaction-related charges 1,436 19 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,830 1,190 Depreciation 34,527 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,226 1,980 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 750 (493 ) Total operating expenses 176,627 182,220 Operating income (loss) 2,667 4,574 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,678 ) (11,075 ) Other income (expense) (2,568 ) 172 Other income (expense), net (14,246 ) (10,903 ) Loss before income taxes (11,579 ) (6,329 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (192 ) 1,619 Net income (loss) (11,387 ) (7,948 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 2,459 1,633 Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (8,928 ) $ (6,315 ) Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ (0.69 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ (0.69 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,131 15,437 Diluted 15,131 15,437





Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (11,387 ) $ (7,948 ) Depreciation 34,527 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,226 1,980 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,854 1,322 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 716 625 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and transfers 750 (493 ) Stock-based compensation 1,905 1,909 Deferred income taxes (2,520 ) (2,181 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments 4 (170 ) Decrease in customer receivable 1,015 254 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 2,223 3,966 Change in other operating assets and liabilities 5,592 (10,428 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,905 23,176 Capital expenditures (20,832 ) (36,016 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (22,445 ) (13,473 ) Amounts received 17,281 10,546 Net proceeds from sale of assets 141 3,655 Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments 715 176 Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets - (573 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,140 ) (35,685 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,627 ) (3,701 ) Finance lease payments (494 ) (443 ) Term loan - repayments (1,653 ) (3,801 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (172 ) (72 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 13,000 46,000 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (7,000 ) (18,302 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility - 3,700 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (2,030 ) (1,804 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (730 ) (1,896 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan - (121 ) Purchases of noncontrolling interests (44 ) - Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (2,750 ) 19,560 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,015 7,051 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,244 62,167 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 97,259 $ 69,218





Table 4

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,849 $ 39 $ - $ 4,888 Consumer 21,192 - - 21,192 Total $ 26,041 $ 39 $ - $ 26,080 Fixed Business $ 18,493 $ 29,244 $ - $ 47,737 Consumer 42,872 22,415 - 65,287 Total $ 61,365 $ 51,659 $ - $ 113,024 Carrier Services $ 3,904 $ 29,227 $ - $ 33,131 Other 1,740 56 - 1,796 Total Communications Services $ 93,050 $ 80,981 $ - $ 174,031 Construction $ - $ 1,046 $ - $ 1,046 Managed services $ 1,446 $ 2,771 $ - $ 4,217 Total Other $ 1,446 $ 2,771 $ - $ 4,217 Total Revenue $ 94,496 $ 84,798 $ - $ 179,294 Depreciation $ 15,377 $ 18,284 $ 865 $ 34,526 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251 $ 975 $ - $ 1,226 Total operating expenses $ 79,746 $ 87,213 $ 9,668 $ 176,627 Operating income (loss) $ 14,750 $ (2,415 ) $ (9,668 ) $ 2,667 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,474 ) $ 3,933 $ - $ 2,459 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 30,378 $ 16,844 $ (8,803 ) $ 38,419 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 32,390 $ 17,515 $ (5,566 ) $ 44,339 Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2025): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51,615 $ 44,529 $ 1,116 $ 97,260 Total current assets 150,933 146,714 8,060 305,707 Fixed assets, net 461,077 559,816 8,272 1,029,165 Total assets 689,243 926,372 91,834 1,707,449 Total current liabilities 96,590 130,274 36,808 263,672 Total debt, including current portion 59,875 315,862 186,647 562,384 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued)

ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,808 $ 74 $ - $ 4,882 Consumer 21,229 764 - 21,993 Total $ 26,037 $ 838 $ - $ 26,875 Fixed Business $ 18,532 $ 34,965 $ - $ 53,497 Consumer 42,789 22,919 - 65,708 Total $ 61,321 $ 57,884 $ - $ 119,205 Carrier Services $ 3,574 $ 30,052 $ - $ 33,626 Other 818 744 - 1,562 Total Communications Services $ 91,750 $ 89,518 $ - $ 181,268 Construction $ - $ 1,586 $ - $ 1,586 Managed services $ 1,309 $ 2,631 $ - $ 3,940 Total Other $ 1,309 $ 2,631 $ - $ 3,940 Total Revenue $ 93,059 $ 93,735 $ - $ 186,794 Depreciation $ 16,124 $ 18,138 $ 78 $ 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251 $ 1,728 $ - $ 1,979 Total operating expenses $ 81,374 $ 93,138 $ 7,708 $ 182,220 Operating income (loss) $ 11,685 $ 597 $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,436 ) $ 3,069 $ - $ 1,633 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 28,060 $ 20,463 $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,273 $ 20,703 $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518 Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 35,231 $ 51,604 $ 2,408 $ 89,243 Total current assets 129,866 168,754 10,541 309,161 Fixed assets, net 466,861 565,625 7,707 1,040,193 Total assets 675,642 957,914 93,547 1,727,103 Total current liabilities 85,588 147,490 34,236 267,314 Total debt, including current portion 59,850 316,242 181,264 557,356 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments





Table 5

ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2025 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 14,750 $ (2,415 ) $ (9,668 ) $ 2,667 Depreciation expense 15,377 18,284 865 34,526 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 975 - 1,226 EBITDA $ 30,378 $ 16,844 $ (8,803 ) $ 38,419 Stock-based compensation 215 78 1,611 1,904 Transaction-related charges - - 1,436 1,436 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,506 134 190 1,830 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers 291 459 - 750 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 32,390 $ 17,515 $ (5,566 ) $ 44,339 For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,685 $ 597 $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574 Depreciation expense 16,124 18,138 78 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 1,728 - 1,979 EBITDA $ 28,060 $ 20,463 $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893 Stock-based compensation 23 132 1,754 1,909 Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,190 - - 1,190 Transaction-related charges - - 19 19 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets and transfers - 108 (601 ) (493 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,273 $ 20,703 $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518





Table 6

ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 8,226 $ 8,226 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 554,158 549,130 Total debt $ 562,384 $ 557,356 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 97,259 89,244 Net Debt $ 465,125 $ 468,112 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 184,906 $ 184,084 Net Debt Ratio 2.52 2.54 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility



1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA



3 Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.

