Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,663 in the last 365 days.

The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2025

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Analysis of Earnings – First Quarter 2025 Versus Linked Quarter

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 increased $512,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net income was primarily due to a $795,000 increase in net interest income largely due to an eight basis point improvement in the net interest margin, and a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.5 million primarily due to branch consolidation expenses of $1.4 million and vesting of equity awards during the fourth quarter of 2024 offset by pending merger related system conversion expenses of $468,000 and debit card chargeoffs of $243,000 during the first quarter of 2025. These were partially offset by a provision for credit losses of $168,000 as compared to a provision reversal for credit losses of $381,000 in the fourth quarter, a decrease in noninterest income of $503,000 primarily due to $233,000 of back-to-back swap fees and $225,000 of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") benefit payments earned in the fourth quarter, and an increase in income tax expense of $761,000 substantially due to a decrease in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank's real estate investment trust, increasing the state and local income tax due. 

Analysis of Earnings - First Quarter 2025 Versus First Quarter of 2024

Net income and earnings per share ("EPS") for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $3.8 million and $0.17, respectively, as compared to $4.4 million and $0.20, respectively, for the comparable quarter in 2024. The principal drivers of the change in net income were an increase in net interest income of $661,000, or 3.6%, which was more than offset by an increase in the provision for credit losses of $168,000, an increase in noninterest expense of $922,000, and an increase in income tax expense of $193,000. The quarter produced a return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.37%, return on average equity ("ROE") of 3.98%, and a net interest margin of 1.91%.

Net interest income increased when comparing the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 primarily due to a decrease in interest expense of $2.0 million which was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was a combination of a 16 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and a decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities of $92.9 million. The decrease in interest income resulted from interest-earning assets decreasing by $156.6 million offset by the yield on interest-earning assets increasing two basis points.

In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $168,000. The Bank did not record a provision in the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses remained relatively flat when compared to year-end 2024 largely due to declines in historical loss rates and loan balances which were offset by an increase due to deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, including adjustments for economic uncertainty. The reserve coverage ratio ticked up one basis point to 0.89% of total loans at March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.88% at December 31, 2024. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were at $7.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively, on March 31, 2025. Overall, the credit quality of the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Noninterest income decreased $57,000, or 2.1%, when comparing the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 mainly due to 2024 nonrecurring items of $114,000 in real estate tax refunds, $60,000 in BOLI benefit payments, $50,000 in joint marketing fees and an additional one-time service charge cycle related to the Bank's core system conversion, which were partially offset by increases of $96,000 in merchant card service fees and $72,000 in BOLI accretion.

Noninterest expense increased $922,000, or 5.7%, for the first quarter of 2025, as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The change in noninterest expense is mainly attributable to the current year's expenses related to the pending merger. Noninterest expense increased due to merger expenses of $230,000, merger related system conversion expenses of $468,000, debit card chargeoffs of $243,000 and higher legal fees, partially offset by a 2.6% year-over-year decrease in salaries and employee benefits.  The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was due to a decrease in full time equivalent employees, primarily the result of branch closings in 2024.

Income tax expense increased $193,000 due to an increase in the effective tax rate from 6.2% in the first quarter of 2024 to 11.5% in the current quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate is mainly due to the same reasons discussed above with respect to the linked quarter changes. 

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $51.9 million when comparing the first quarters of 2025 and 2024. There were no overnight advances on March 31, 2025 or December 31, 2024. On March 31, 2025, other borrowings were down by $75.0 million from year-end 2024. At March 31, 2025, the Bank had $653.3 million in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, a $20.0 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank and $204.8 million in unencumbered securities. In total, $878.1 million in liquidity was available on March 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits were 49.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. 

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 10.29% on March 31, 2025. Book value per share was $16.91 on March 31, 2025, versus $16.77 on December 31, 2024. The Company declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share during the quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; changes in domestic or international governmental policies, including the imposition of tariffs; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about May 1, 2025, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
           
  3/31/2025     12/31/2024  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,555     $ 38,330  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   615,350       624,779  
               
Loans:              
Commercial and industrial   134,095       136,732  
Secured by real estate:              
Commercial mortgages   1,929,881       1,963,107  
Residential mortgages   1,065,380       1,084,090  
Home equity lines   33,452       36,468  
Consumer and other   1,126       1,210  
    3,163,934       3,221,607  
Allowance for credit losses   (28,308 )     (28,331 )
    3,135,626       3,193,276  
               
Restricted stock, at cost   24,329       27,712  
Bank premises and equipment, net   28,411       29,135  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases   18,358       18,951  
Bank-owned life insurance   117,471       117,075  
Pension plan assets, net   11,693       11,806  
Deferred income tax benefit   35,022       36,192  
Other assets   22,491       22,080  
  $ 4,076,306     $ 4,119,336  
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Checking $ 1,072,766     $ 1,074,671  
Savings, NOW and money market   1,587,030       1,574,160  
Time   635,789       616,027  
    3,295,585       3,264,858  
               
Overnight advances          
Other borrowings   360,000       435,000  
Operating lease liability   20,348       21,964  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   17,533       18,648  
    3,693,466       3,740,470  
Stockholders' Equity:              
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:              
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;              
Issued and outstanding, 22,635,724 and 22,595,349 shares   2,264       2,260  
Surplus   79,866       79,731  
Retained earnings   353,043       354,051  
    435,173       436,042  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (52,333 )     (57,176 )
    382,840       378,866  
  $ 4,076,306     $ 4,119,336  
               
               


     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended  
  3/31/2025     3/31/2024  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Interest and dividend income:              
Loans $ 33,785     $ 33,543  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   5,374       6,993  
Nontaxable   956       960  
    40,115       41,496  
Interest expense:              
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   10,318       10,083  
Time deposits   6,403       6,977  
Overnight advances   71       263  
Other borrowings   4,501       6,012  
    21,293       23,335  
Net interest income   18,822       18,161  
Provision for credit losses   168        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   18,654       18,161  
               
Noninterest income:              
Bank-owned life insurance   912       840  
Service charges on deposit accounts   829       880  
Net loss on sales of securities          
Other   976       1,054  
    2,717       2,774  
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   9,711       9,974  
Occupancy and equipment   3,233       3,214  
Merger expenses   230        
Other   3,954       3,018  
    17,128       16,206  
Income before income taxes   4,243       4,729  
Income tax expense   487       294  
Net income $ 3,756     $ 4,435  
               
Share and Per Share Data:              
Weighted Average Common Shares   22,625,117       22,520,568  
Dilutive restricted stock units   86,270       73,827  
Dilutive weighted average common shares   22,711,387       22,594,395  
               
Basic EPS $ 0.17     $ 0.20  
Diluted EPS   0.17       0.20  
Cash Dividends Declared per share   0.21       0.21  
               
FINANCIAL RATIOS  
(Unaudited)  
ROA   0.37 %     0.42 %
ROE   3.98       4.72  
Net Interest Margin   1.91       1.79  
               
               


           
PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)
           
  3/31/2025     12/31/2024  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:              
Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 419     $ 421  
Past due 30 through 89 days   7,452       270  
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
Nonaccrual   3,510       3,229  
    11,381       3,920  
Other real estate owned          
  $ 11,381     $ 3,920  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 28,308     $ 28,331  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   0.89 %     0.88 %
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans   8.1 x     8.8 x
               
               


     
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2025     2024  
  Average     Interest/   Average     Average     Interest/   Average  
(dollars in thousands) Balance     Dividends   Rate     Balance     Dividends   Rate  
Assets:                                      
Interest-earning bank balances $ 28,537     $ 313   4.45 %   $ 55,117     $ 751   5.48 %
Investment securities:                                      
Taxable (1)   568,162       5,061   3.56       638,857       6,242   3.91  
Nontaxable (1) (2)   151,745       1,210   3.19       153,417       1,215   3.17  
Loans (1)   3,185,771       33,785   4.24       3,243,445       33,543   4.14  
Total interest-earning assets   3,934,215       40,369   4.10       4,090,836       41,751   4.08  
Allowance for credit losses   (28,399 )                 (28,947 )            
Net interest-earning assets   3,905,816                   4,061,889              
Cash and due from banks   28,197                   31,703              
Premises and equipment, net   28,912                   31,257              
Other assets   130,528                   120,884              
  $ 4,093,453                 $ 4,245,733              
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                      
Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,572,109       10,318   2.66     $ 1,534,081       10,083   2.64  
Time deposits   612,730       6,403   4.24       643,854       6,977   4.36  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,184,839       16,721   3.10       2,177,935       17,060   3.15  
Overnight advances   6,322       71   4.55       18,846       263   5.61  
Other borrowings   416,944       4,501   4.38       504,258       6,012   4.80  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,608,105       21,293   3.31       2,701,039       23,335   3.47  
Checking deposits   1,067,804                   1,126,593              
Other liabilities   35,260                   40,014              
    3,711,169                   3,867,646              
Stockholders' equity   382,284                   378,087              
  $ 4,093,453                 $ 4,245,733              
                                       
Net interest income (2)         $ 19,076                 $ 18,416      
Net interest spread (2)               0.79 %                 0.61 %
Net interest margin (2)               1.91 %                 1.79 %


(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
   

For More Information Contact:
Janet Verneuille, SEVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more