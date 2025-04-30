StoneX Group Inc. to Announce 2025 Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings on May 7, 2025

Conference call to follow on May 8, 2025 at 9:00am ET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's 2025 fiscal second quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call via https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcee2351db2614b049aa108c318550f21 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call here .

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 self-directed/retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

