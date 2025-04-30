CSX Announces Ratification of Labor Deal with Signalmen and Boilermakers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has secured the ratification of new five-year collective bargaining agreements with the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS) and the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Forgers & Helpers (IBB).

“Ratifying these agreements reflects the trust we’ve built with union leadership and our shared commitment to the people who keep our company running,” said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. “Our focus continues to be on improving safety, efficiency, and service for our customers while building a stronger, more unified ONE CSX.”

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 13 labor unions, covering 16 different work groups, accounting for 54 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with the two remaining national rail unions representing Trainmen/Conductors and Locomotive Engineers to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.



About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

