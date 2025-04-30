Submit Release
Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

TEANECK, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $731,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $441,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in deposit costs and increases in the yield on loans and security income, which resulted in a $942,000 increase in net interest income over the previous year. The Company also recorded a one-time death benefit accrual from its bank-owned life insurance policy for a former employee of approximately $543,000.

The Bank has completed its previous repurchase program and has no repurchase program outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, 238,258 shares had been repurchased pursuant to the previous program at a cost of $1.7 million.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets decreased $41.3 million, or 4.3%, to $930.2 million at March 31, 2025 from $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, loans and securities.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $26.6 million, or 51.0%, to $25.6 million at March 31, 2025 from $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 as excess funds were used to pay down borrowings.
  • Securities decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%, to $137.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $140.3 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Net loans decreased $10.2 million, or 1.4%, to $701.5 million at March 31, 2025 from $711.7 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $633.0 million, decreasing $9.2 million, or 1.4%, as compared to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024, due to a $9.5 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits, primarily due to a $17.3 million decrease in certificates of deposit, and a $1.2 million decrease in money market accounts, offset by a $6.6 million increase in NOW accounts and a $2.4 million increase in savings accounts. The average cost of deposits increased 13 basis points to 3.55% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $32.4 million, or 18.8% to $139.8 million at March 31, 2025 from $172.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We continue to have a positive outlook on achieving the long-term goals we have set. We have also experienced immediate improvements from the balance sheet restructuring completed at the end of 2024. With a full quarter completed, the positive impact of the restructuring is reflected on our financials. The current market turmoil has created uncertainty around rates. We remain very mindful of this as we project our growth and look to improve our net interest margin.”

“Credit quality remains a focus, as it has historically, while we anticipate modest loan growth in the short term. Growth and diversification of our assets are a priority of our strategic plan and we remain dedicated to that vision."

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

Net income increased by $1.2 million to net income of $731,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a net loss of $441,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $942,000 in net interest income, and a $590,000 increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $300,000 in occupancy and equipment costs, and a decrease of $259,000 in income tax benefit.

Interest income increased $862,000, or 8.6%, from $10.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets, offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $115,000, or 76.7%, to $265,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to a $6.7 million increase in the average balance to $16.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the decrease in loans and securities. The increase was augmented by a 27 basis point increase in the average yield from 6.10% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 6.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to the higher interest rate environment.

Interest income on loans increased $396,000, or 4.8%, to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to a 27 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.61% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which was offset by a $8.3 million decrease in the average balance to $705.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $713.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest income on securities increased $304,000, or 19.9%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to a 138 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 5.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to the rebalancing of the balance sheet in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $21.4 million decrease in the average balance to $145.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $166.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 

Interest expense decreased $80,000, or 1.1%, from $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to lower average balances on certificates of deposits, offset by an increase in the cost of funds. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank and brokered deposit advances by $177,000. At March 31, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $208,000, or 3.5%, to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $32.2 million to $484.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $516.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 while the average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $10.0 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $128,000, or 8.9%, from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 24 basis points to 4.02% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to new borrowings being at shorter durations. The increase was also due to an increase in the average balance of $4.8 million to $158.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $153.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 

Net interest income increased $942,000, or 35.5%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase reflected a 44 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 0.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 48 basis points to 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 1.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

We recorded a recovery for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $80,000 compared to a provision for credit losses of $35,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to decreases in loan balances and unfunded commitments.

Non-interest income increased by $590,000, or 197.4%, to $889,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $299,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $550,000, or 259.5%, due to a death benefit received related to a former employee. Gain on sale of loans increased $29,000 compared to no gain on sale of loans for the comparable period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $217,000, or 5.9%, over the comparable 2024 period. This was due to a $300,000, or 80.9% increase in occupancy and equipment costs, which increased as we began leasing certain offices as part of the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was offset by a $78,000, or 3.6%, decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs, which decreased as a result of reduced headcount, taxes and a reduction in stock-based compensation expense. 

Income tax benefit decreased $259,000, to a benefit of $28,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from a $287,000 benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $1.4 million in taxable income, offset by the benefits of income from bank-owned life insurance, which is tax free. 

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $930.2 million at March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $41.3 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $26.6 million during the period primarily due to the paydown of borrowings and decrease in deposits. Net loans decreased $10.2 million, or 1.44%, due to a $6.6 million decrease in the balance of residential loans, as well as a $9.7 million decrease in the balance of construction loans and a decrease of $1.1 million in commercial and industrial loans. The decrease was partially offset by new production of $7.8 million of commercial real estate loans. Due to the interest rate environment, we have experienced a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%. 

Delinquent loans decreased $842,000 to $13.5 million, or 1.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.3 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mostly due to the payoff of one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $455,000 and residential loans totaling $387,000 being brought current. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $13.9 million, which represented 1.49% of total assets at March 31, 2025. No loans were charged-off during the three months ended March 31, 2025 or March 31, 2024. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.37% of total loans and 18.65% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.37% of total loans and 21.81% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. 

Total liabilities decreased $42.3 million, or 5.1%, to $791.9 million mainly due to a $32.4 million decrease in borrowings and a $9.2 million decrease in total deposits. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $17.3 million to $476.0 million from $493.3 million at December 31, 2024, and a $1.2 million, or 8.3%, decrease in money market accounts. This was offset by an increase in NOW deposit accounts, which increased by $6.6 million to $62.0 million from $55.4 million at December 31, 2024, and by an increase in savings accounts, which increased by $2.4 million from $46.9 million at December 31, 2024 to $49.3 million at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, brokered deposits were $94.2 million or 14.9% of deposits and municipal deposits were $39.2 million or 6.2% of deposits. At March 31, 2025, uninsured deposits represented 7.9% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $32.4 million, or 18.8%, due to paydown of existing borrowings. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $261.9 million of which $139.8 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $965,000 to $138.3 million, due to net income of $731,000 and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $360,000. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-average total assets was 14.59%, compared to 13.99% at December 31, 2024.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, conditions within the securities markets, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
 
    As of     As of  
    March 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Assets                
Cash and due from banks   $ 8,304,517     $ 18,020,527  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     17,305,310       34,211,681  
Cash and cash equivalents     25,609,827       52,232,208  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     137,732,521       140,307,447  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,590,950 and $2,620,949, respectively     701,484,425       711,716,236  
Premises and equipment, net     4,662,435       4,727,302  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities     7,343,700       8,803,000  
Accrued interest receivable     4,151,280       4,232,563  
Core deposit intangibles     140,827       152,893  
Bank-owned life insurance     31,112,915       31,859,604  
Right of use asset     10,624,725       10,776,596  
Other assets     7,329,182       6,682,035  
Total Assets   $ 930,191,837     $ 971,489,884  
Liabilities and Equity                
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 32,983,669     $ 32,681,963  
Interest bearing deposits     600,051,531       609,506,079  
Total deposits     633,035,200       642,188,042  
FHLB advances-short term     24,500,000       29,500,000  
FHLB advances-long term     115,273,377       142,673,182  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance     2,707,508       2,809,205  
Lease liabilities     10,667,946       10,780,363  
Other liabilities     5,754,000       6,249,932  
Total liabilities     791,938,031       834,200,724  
                 
Stockholders’ Equity                
Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024            
Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,008,964 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024     130,089       130,592  
Additional paid-in capital     55,068,598       55,269,962  
Retained earnings     90,737,595       90,006,648  
Unearned ESOP shares (376,338 shares at March 31, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024)     (4,445,293 )     (4,520,594 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (3,237,183 )     (3,597,448 )
Total stockholders’ equity     138,253,806       137,289,160  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 930,191,837     $ 971,489,884  


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Interest income                
Loans, including fees   $ 8,603,129     $ 8,207,392  
Securities                
Taxable     1,830,394       1,516,343  
Tax-exempt     2,895       13,148  
Other interest-earning assets     487,171       324,304  
Total interest income     10,923,589       10,061,187  
Interest expense                
Deposits     5,762,324       5,969,881  
FHLB advances     1,568,027       1,440,069  
Total interest expense     7,330,351       7,409,950  
Net interest income     3,593,238       2,651,237  
(Recovery) provision for credit losses     (80,000 )     35,000  
Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses     3,673,238       2,616,237  
Non-interest income                
Fees and service charges     55,819       58,587  
Gain on sale of loans     29,062        
Bank-owned life insurance     762,231       211,959  
Other     42,260       28,532  
Total non-interest income     889,372       299,078  
Non-interest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits     2,080,199       2,158,565  
Occupancy and equipment     671,469       371,117  
FDIC insurance assessment     106,586       100,597  
Data processing     315,697       303,605  
Advertising     105,500       110,100  
Director fees     159,444       155,700  
Professional fees     198,730       196,785  
Other     222,045       246,622  
Total non-interest expense     3,859,670       3,643,091  
Income (loss) before income taxes     702,940       (727,776 )
Income tax benefit     (28,007 )     (286,796 )
Net income (loss)   $ 730,947     $ (440,980 )
Earnings (loss) per Share - basic   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )
Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted   $ 0.06     $ (0.03 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     12,649,573       12,852,930  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     12,650,520       12,852,930  


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)
 
    At or For the Three Months  
    Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Performance Ratios (1):                
Return (loss) on average assets (2)     0.08 %     (0.19 )%
Return (loss) on average equity (3)     0.53 %     (1.29 )%
Interest rate spread (4)     1.12 %     0.68 %
Net interest margin (5)     1.66 %     1.18 %
Efficiency ratio (6)     86.10 %     137.41 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     114.03 %     114.57 %
Net loans to deposits     110.81 %     106.42 %
Average equity to average assets (7)     14.59 %     14.36 %
Capital Ratios:                
Tier 1 capital to average assets     15.00 %     13.23 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans     0.37 %     0.40 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans     18.65 %     22.69 %
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period     -- %     -- %
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans     1.97 %     1.75 %
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets     1.49 %     1.30 %


(1)   Certain performance ratios for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are annualized.
(2)   Represents net income (loss) divided by average total assets.
(3)   Represents net income (loss) divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(4)   Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
(5)   Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
(6)   Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(7)   Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.
     

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (unaudited)  
Real estate:                
Residential First Mortgage   $ 466,177,175     $ 472,747,542  
Commercial Real Estate     125,783,750       118,008,866  
Multi-Family Real Estate     73,465,142       74,152,418  
Construction     33,501,463       43,183,657  
Commercial and Industrial     5,070,847       6,163,747  
Consumer     76,998       80,955  
Total loans     704,075,375       714,337,185  
Allowance for credit losses     (2,590,950 )     (2,620,949 )
Net loans   $ 701,484,425     $ 711,716,236  
                 

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:

    At March 31,     At December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Amount     Percent     Average Rate     Amount     Percent     Average Rate  
                                                 
    (unaudited)  
Noninterest bearing demand accounts   $ 32,983,669       5.21 %     %   $ 32,681,963       5.09 %     %
NOW accounts     61,950,627       9.79 %     2.61       55,378,051       8.62 %     2.53  
Money market accounts     12,835,160       2.03 %     0.50       13,996,460       2.18 %     0.58  
Savings accounts     49,281,181       7.78 %     1.96       46,851,793       7.30 %     1.90  
Certificates of deposit     475,984,563       75.19 %     4.17       493,279,775       76.81 %     4.37  
Total   $ 633,035,200       100.00 %     3.55 %   $ 642,188,042       100.00 %     3.42 %
                                                 

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    Average
Balance		     Interest and
Dividends		     Yield/ Cost
(1)		     Average
Balance		     Interest and
Dividends		     Yield/ Cost
(1)		  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets:   (unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 16,601     $ 265       6.37 %   $ 9,865     $ 150       6.10 %
Loans     705,095       8,603       4.88 %     713,430       8,207       4.61 %
Securities     145,280       1,833       5.05 %     166,666       1,529       3.67 %
Other interest-earning assets     8,305       222       10.72 %     8,101       175       8.63 %
Total interest-earning assets     875,281       10,923       4.99 %     898,062       10,061       4.49 %
                                                 
Non-interest-earning assets     68,251                       55,694                  
Total assets   $ 943,532                     $ 953,756                  
Liabilities and equity:                                                
NOW and money market accounts   $ 79,400     $ 458       2.34 %   $ 69,450     $ 334       1.94 %
Savings accounts     45,832       225       1.99 %     43,348       198       1.84 %
Certificates of deposit (1)     484,253       5,079       4.25 %     516,496       5,438       4.23 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     609,485       5,762       3.83 %     629,294       5,970       3.82 %
                                                 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1)     158,116       1,568       4.02 %     153,269       1,440       3.78 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     767,601       7,330       3.87 %     782,563       7,410       3.81 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits     32,763                       30,018                  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     5,463                       4,175                  
Total liabilities     805,827                       816,756                  
                                                 
Total equity     137,705                       136,810                  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 943,532                     $ 953,566                  
Net interest income           $ 3,593                     $ 2,651          
Interest rate spread (2)                     1.12 %                     0.68 %
Net interest margin (3)                     1.66 %                     1.18 %
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities     114.03 %                     114.76 %                


1.   Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $177,000 and $288,000, respectively.
2.   Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
3.   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
     

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

    Three Months Ended March 31, 2025  
    Compared to  
    Three Months Ended March 31, 2024  
    Increase (Decrease) Due to  
    Volume     Rate     Net  
    (In thousands)  
Interest income:   (unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 108     $ 7     $ 115  
Loans receivable     (575 )     971       396  
Securities     (1,093 )     1,397       304  
Other interest earning assets     4       43       47  
Total interest-earning assets     (1,555 )     2,417       862  
                         
Interest expense:                        
NOW and money market accounts     51       73       124  
Savings accounts     11       16       27  
Certificates of deposit     (526 )     167       (359 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     43       85       128  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     (421 )     341       (80 )
Net decrease in net interest income   $ (1,134 )   $ 2,076     $ 942  
                         

Contacts
Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110


