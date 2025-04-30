Attorney General James, NYCHA, and Trees New York Announce $750,000 Tree Planting, Workforce Development, and Environmental Education Project at Public Housing Campuses

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and Trees New York today announced a $750,000 initiative to plant nearly 400 new trees on and around NYCHA campuses, with direct input from NYCHA tenants. The NYCHA Tree Planting, Workforce Development, and Resident Stewardship Demonstration Project (Trees for NYCHA) is funded by settlements negotiated by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and has brought hundreds of new trees, workforce development programs, and environmental education opportunities to public housing communities throughout New York City. Launched in late 2023, Trees for NYCHA was designed as a two-year project to restore lost tree canopy and shade on NYCHA campuses, many of which experienced severe damage from extreme weather events such as Superstorm Sandy. The program has focused on NYCHA campuses and communities with notably low tree cover and on engaging residents in all planting efforts.

“Our Trees for NYCHA project is a model of what we can do when we invest directly in our communities,” said Attorney General James. “With hundreds of new trees, job training for young adults, and environmental education for students, this initiative has brought real change and environmental justice to neighborhoods in New York City that are far too often left behind. I am proud and grateful to have been able to work closely with NYCHA and Trees New York to put our settlement victories to work in service of our communities.”

“Trees for NYCHA will not only add hundreds of trees to NYCHA's natural canopy in areas that have been affected by severe weather events, it will invest in public housing residents through a variety of meaningful workforce development programs and environmental education trainings and activities,” said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt. “We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners, Attorney General Letitia James and Trees New York, for their commitment to improving the lives of NYCHA communities across New York City.”

“The power of a tree's work for the public good is extremely inspiring,” said Nelson Villarrubia, Executive Director of Trees New York. “The 399 newly planted trees will help reduce energy demand, mask unsightly views, muffle sound, and absorb dust, wind, and excess stormwater. Additionally, the Trees For NYCHA project showcases how large-scale tree planting projects can serve as workforce development opportunities.”

Attorney General James joins Trees New York, NYCHA, and tenants to plant trees at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn.

The Trees for NYCHA project was made possible by funds from three OAG settlements with polluters, including:

$663,738 from a 2007 Clean Air Act settlement with American Electric Power Service Corporation;

$59,500 from a 2023 settlement with Reliant Transportation over unlawful bus idling; and

$26,762 from a 2022 settlement with Verizon over practices contributing to the spread of Legionnaires’ disease.

The project has a total of four elements: tree plantings, workforce development, tree stewardship, and youth environmental education.

Tree Planting: 340 trees are being planted across NYCHA properties, and 59 additional trees are being planted in adjacent communities near NYCHA campuses.

Workforce Development: In partnership with Green City Force, the project has trained young adults from low-income communities in environmental and green job skills.

Tree Stewardship: Volunteers have been trained to care for the new trees, ensuring the sustainability of the expanded canopy.

Youth Engagement: Public school students near NYCHA campuses have participated in hands-on environmental education and tree care activities, linking ecology to academic enrichment.

NYCHA is the largest Public Housing Authority in the nation, housing one in 17 New Yorkers. NYCHA is also the second largest owner of open space in the city, owning over 2,400 acres and supporting approximately 1,000 acres of tree canopy. In New York City, there is generally less tree canopy cover in areas with lower-income housing and higher proportions of people of color. In neighborhoods with clusters of NYCHA developments, these developments are often the primary source of canopy cover in the neighborhood. In recent years, resource constraints and climate-driven damage have led to canopy loss. Trees for NYCHA has helped reverse this trend while empowering residents as partners in environmental restoration.

The OAG would like to thank NYCHA and Trees New York for their partnership and collaboration.

This project was handled for the Office of the Attorney General by Policy Advisor Peter C. Washburn of the Environmental Protection Bureau, under the supervision of Bureau Chief Lemuel M. Srolovic. The Environmental Protection Bureau is part of the Division for Social Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Meghan Faux and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.