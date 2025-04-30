3D Systems Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the U.S. stock markets close on Monday, May 12, 2025. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor

Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345

The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

