Medallion Bank Reports 2025 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2025 First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $15.6 million, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $52.2 million, compared to $48.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest margin of 8.35%, compared to 8.59% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $19.0 million, compared to $17.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.41% of average loans outstanding, compared to 3.38% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized return on assets and return on equity were 2.51% and 16.49%, respectively, compared to 2.59% and 16.47%, respectively, for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 6% from March 31, 2024 to $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2025.

Total assets were $2.5 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.0% at March 31, 2025.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “Our performance was strong in the first quarter. Our earnings were $15.6 million, which was 8% higher than the prior year quarter and in line with the fourth quarter 2024. Economic uncertainty reduced demand in both recreation and home improvement lending, while strategic partnership volumes grew to $136 million from $124 million in the fourth quarter as those relationships continued to mature. Charge-offs and delinquencies were down from their year-end peaks, but given recent market volatility, and potential tariff and economic changes, we added qualitative factors to our reserve that increased credit loss provisions. Following the end of the quarter, we completed an initial sale of $53 million in recreation loans at a premium to par value. We were pleased with the execution of this sale and continue to monitor the market for potential loan sale opportunities. Overall, we view the quarter as a good mix of conservative origination volume and improving credit performance to start 2025.”

Recreation Lending Segment

Excluding loans held for sale, the Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 5% to $1.432 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $1.365 billion at March 31, 2024. Loan originations were $86.8 million, compared to $105.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 64% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, essentially unchanged from 64% at March 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $39.2 million, compared to $35.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $68.2 million, or 4.76%, of recreation loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to $55.5 million, or 4.06%, at March 31, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs were 4.67% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 4.36% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for recreation credit losses was $16.9 million and the allowance for credit losses was 5.00% of the outstanding balance, compared to $17.0 million and 4.40% of the outstanding balance in the prior year quarter.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 8% to $812.4 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $752.3 million at March 31, 2024. Loan originations were $48.8 million, compared to $51.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 36% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2025, compared to 35% at March 31, 2024.

Net interest income was $13.3 million, compared to $12.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Delinquencies 30 days or more past due were $8.3 million, or 1.02%, of home improvement loans as of March 31, 2025, compared to $6.5 million, or 0.87%, at March 31, 2024.

Annualized net charge-offs were 1.55% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 2.12% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for home improvement credit losses was $2.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was 2.49% of the outstanding balance, compared to $0.9 million and 2.38% of the outstanding balance in the prior year quarter.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 24, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67982 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is based on the dividend rate of 10.75761%, as determined by the Bank’s calculation agent, and is payable on July 1, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales (including loan sales), net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “remains,” “anticipated,” “continue,” “expect,” “may,” “maintain,” “potential” or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 Interest income Loan interest including fees $ 70,617 $ 61,424 Investments 1,217 1,544 Total interest income 71,834 62,968 Interest expense 19,617 14,753 Net interest income 52,217 48,215 Provision for credit losses 19,038 17,002 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,179 31,213 Other non-interest income 1,681 602 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 5,348 4,984 Loan servicing 3,154 2,867 Collection costs 1,492 1,404 Regulatory fees 821 977 Professional fees 610 432 Information technology 322 267 Occupancy and equipment 727 207 Other 910 752 Total non-interest expense 13,384 11,890 Income before income taxes 21,476 19,925 Provision for income taxes 5,837 5,445 Net income $ 15,639 $ 14,480 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,512 1,512 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 14,127 $ 12,968





MEDALLION BANK BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash and federal funds sold $ 115,108 $ 126,196 $ 136,705 Investment securities, available-for-sale 60,424 54,805 53,038 Loans held for sale, at the lower of amortized cost or fair value 124,733 128,226 — Loan receivables, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition cost and fees 2,243,991 2,249,614 2,121,180 Allowance for credit losses (91,807 ) (91,638 ) (78,648 ) Loans, net 2,152,184 2,157,976 2,042,532 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 3,174 3,326 3,263 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,543 9,126 8,417 Deferred tax assets 13,860 14,036 12,500 Accrued interest receivable 14,339 15,083 13,405 Other assets 38,598 40,325 36,656 Total assets $ 2,530,963 $ 2,549,099 $ 2,306,516 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 2,087,828 $ 2,125,071 $ 1,899,061 Accrued interest payable 4,557 5,586 4,191 Income tax payable 23,853 17,951 26,336 Other liabilities 22,702 17,204 17,837 Due to affiliates 881 910 481 Total liabilities 2,139,821 2,166,722 1,947,906 Shareholder’s Equity Series E Preferred stock 26,303 26,303 26,303 Series F Preferred stock 42,485 42,485 42,485 Common stock 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (3,842 ) (4,480 ) (4,680 ) Retained earnings 247,696 239,569 216,002 Total shareholders’ equity 391,142 382,377 358,610 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,530,963 $ 2,549,099 $ 2,306,516

