Tablescapes Event Rentals Expands to Milwaukee with New Showroom Opening

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tablescapes Event Rentals, Chicago’s premier event rental company, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new showroom location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Known for elevating events with curated rental collections, exceptional service, and industry expertise, Tablescapes brings more than 35 years of experience to the greater Milwaukee market.

The new showroom opens to the public on May 1, 2025, offering event planners, venues, caterers, and private clients the opportunity to explore a wide range of high-end rental products firsthand. A soft opening for industry vendors will be hosted later in May, with a grand public opening celebration planned for early June.

“We’re incredibly excited to grow our presence in the Midwest with the opening of our Milwaukee showroom,” said John Mlynski, Owner of Tablescapes Event Rentals. “Our team is passionate about providing beautiful, dependable rental solutions and building lasting relationships with clients across Wisconsin. We are proud to bring the same exceptional service and expansive inventory that our Chicago clients know and trust to this vibrant new market.”

With over 800,000 rental pieces and 2,750+ SKUs across categories like tabletop, furniture, catering equipment, and decor, Tablescapes is uniquely equipped to serve events of all scales, from intimate weddings to large corporate galas and cultural celebrations.

The Milwaukee showroom opening marks an exciting chapter in the company's growth, supporting the broader Midwest event community with increased local access, streamlined logistics, and personalized client service.

