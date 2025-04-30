Purple Mattress: Should You Buy This Mattress in 2025?

Looking for next-level comfort during sleep? This Purple mattress review will show you how their patented GelFlex grid and other mattress features can improve the quality of your sleep.

Proper body alignment is vital to good health, whether exercising, sitting, or sleeping. Sleeping is especially important because it involves being immobile for so many hours.



If you want to wake up in the morning without stiffness, aches, or pains, this Purple mattress review will show you how its patented GelFlex Grid keeps you aligned and comfy.

Discover how science can help you sleep like someone has cast a magic spell on you.

Overview of Purple Mattress

Purple mattresses aren't your average bed-in-a-box. They've shaken up the industry with their innovative approach to comfort and support. Let's explore what makes them tick:

Brand Background

Launched by the Pearce brothers Tony and Terry in 2015, Purple is named after the color of the Hyper-Elastic Polymer material used to create this unique mattress.

First developed as cushioning for wheelchairs, this revolutionary substance was licensed to medical bed manufacturers and shoe insole makers before eventually being used for Pearce’s commercial mattresses.

Purple mattresses are grouped into three different collections:

The Purple Essential Collection consists of the PurpleFlex, the Purple Mattress, and the Purple Plus models.

consists of the PurpleFlex, the Purple Mattress, and the Purple Plus models. The Purple Restore Hybrid Collection comprises the Restore Hybrid, RestorePlus, and RestorePremier hybrid mattresses.

comprises the Restore Hybrid, RestorePlus, and RestorePremier hybrid mattresses. The Purple Rejuvenate Luxe Collection consists of the Rejuvenate, RejuvenatePlus, and Rejuvenate Premier models.

All Purple mattresses, including the Rejuvenate, utilize their Hyper-Elastic Polymer GelFlex Grid, known for its supportive, pressure-free, and cooling benefits. To learn more about these benefits, check out a Purple Rejuvenate mattress review online for firsthand experiences.

Construction & Materials Breakdown

The top layer of every Purple mattress consists of the patented GelFlex Grid, which is designed to reduce heat and move as you do to relieve pressure throughout the night.

A second layer of edge foam provides added support to aid you in getting in and out of bed while enhancing the mattress’s overall durability.

A third layer of comfort foam further conforms to your body to provide further comfort, while a fourth layer of support foam stabilizes the layers on top and reduces motion transfer.

Firmness & Feel

The patented Purple GelFlex surface has a firm, medium-firm, and medium feel. It’s designed to support your pressure points so you’ll stay aligned all night while also furnishing the necessary breathability and softness to allow you to rest comfortably.

Purple Mattress Review: Performance Breakdown

Purple mattresses are known for that funky grid, but does it really deliver? Here's a breakdown of their performance, going beyond the hype:

Comfort and Pressure Relief

The GelFlex Grid molds itself to your form to help maintain your spine’s natural curvature. Purple claims it can reduce pain and stiffness by as much as 40%.

In addition, the grid mattress has been shown to significantly improve adult sleep quality and health. A study on the effectiveness of a grid mattress on sleep quality , involving 39 adults, revealed substantial enhancements in self-reported sleep quality, perceived pain, stress, mood, and daytime fatigue within eight weeks compared to baseline measurements.

Cooling and Breathability

All Purple mattresses are literally a breath of fresh air for hot sleepers. With over 1,400 separate air channels included in their construction, the GelFlex Grid allows your body heat an escape path and fresh air an entry so that you’ll always have a cool and comfortable sleep.

Edge Support and Motion Isolation

Unlike many other memory foams, which take time to respond, the Purple Mattress GelFlex Grid adapts instantly to any movement. The Purple mattress also has a second layer of edge foam that makes it easy to get in and out of bed, plus a third and fourth layer to offer additional support and minimize motion transfer.

That means if you sleep with a partner, you can expect 21% more edge support and motion isolation than with other memory foam mattresses .

Durability and Lifespan

One of the unique features of the Hyper-Elastic Polymer used in Purple mattresses is that it’s designed to stretch effortlessly and bounce back again and again. That means it’s almost indestructible in terms of the wear and tear of sleeping. That's also why Purple feels comfortable selling their mattresses with a 10-year warranty.

Pros & Cons of Purple Mattress

Let's weigh the perks and potential drawbacks to help you decide if a Purple mattress is right for you.





Pros

GelFlex Grid instantly adapts as you move

Efficient airflow keeps you twice as cool as other mattresses

A secondary comfort layer for extra cushioning

Free shipping

100-night sleep trial

10-year warranty

Cons

Heavier sleepers can experience a lack of support over time

High price point

Who Should Try Purple Mattress?

A Purple mattress would be a good choice for various sleeping positions. In fact, this Purple bed review found that back sleepers reported adequate support for their back and neck. Meanwhile, side sleepers with lighter weights and average weights felt superior shoulder and hip support.

Combination sleepers found the Purple medium-firm mattress option entirely flexible enough to accommodate their needs.

Our Purple mattress review also discovered that those who tend to sleep hot reported that the mattress's superior cooling technology gave them a restful and fully aerated night’s sleep.

Purple mattresses also have excellent motion isolation properties, and many couples report sleeping peacefully with little or no disturbances.

Who Should Avoid a Purple Mattress?

Our Purple mattress review found that individuals weighing over 230 pounds often complained that a Purple mattress was too soft. Some said they didn’t receive adequate support and, in some instances, even reported back pain. Stomach sleepers also commented that the squishy feel of a Purple mattress was not to their liking.

Price, Warranty, and Trial Period

Are you ready to dive into the Purple world and experience that GelFlex Grid magic? Let's talk about the practical side of things: price, warranty, and that all-important trial period. After all, a mattress is an investment, and you want to be sure you're making the right one.

Essential Collection

8-inch, firm feel, queen-size Purple Flex mattress: $999

9.2-inch, medium-firm, queen-size Purple Mattress: $1,499

11-inch, medium feel, queen size Purple Plus mattress: $1,899

Restore Collection

11.5-inch queen-size Restore Hybrid mattress: $2,399

13-inch queen-size Restore Plus Hybrid mattress: $2,999

13-inch queen size Restore Premier Hybrid mattress: $3,699

Rejuvenate Collection

A 15.5-inch queen-size Rejuvenate mattress: $5,495

A 16.5-inch queen-size Rejuvenate Plus mattress: $6,495

An 18.5-inch queen size Rejuvenate Premier mattress: $7,495

All Purple mattresses come with a 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial, giving you ample time to assess whether it's the right fit. Before committing, you might find looking into specific product evaluations helpful. For instance, you can find valuable insights in a Purple Restore Premier mattress review or a Purple mattress protector review to better understand the range of Purple sleep products and their benefits.

Purple Mattress Reviews and General Feedback

Here is what our Purple mattress review found out about what customers think about these mattresses on some popular review sites.

Trustpilot

One Purple hybrid mattress review by a customer who’s had their model for over two years rated a full five stars. They say it’s the most comfortable bed they’ve ever slept on. As far as they’re concerned, they might never buy another brand of mattress [1].

In another Purple mattress review, a customer says that after 3-4 years, their mattress started to lose a bit of firmness, and Purple immediately honored the warranty. Now, they have a brand new Purple mattress, and their sweet dreams continue [2].

Another user on Trustpilot said they were satisfied with their Purple mattress but not so much with the Purple pillows they bought. They felt the pillow lacked adequate neck support [3].

Reddit

In one Reddit Purple mattress review in r/Mattress , the reviewer gave the mattress a 7/10 rating and the sheets and bedframe a 5/5 rating. They went on to say that while the mattress does make it easier to sleep, the high price point makes it unlikely that they’ll go with Purple again [4].

Another user gave a comprehensive Purple mattress review, saying that they’ve had their mattress for over 10 years and don’t regret making their decision. The mattress has held up, and they feel it has been an excellent investment [5].

Another Reddit user pointed out the cooling feature in their Purple mattress review, saying it is remarkable. They sleep really hot, and they never wake up sweaty anymore since sleeping on Purple [6].

Purple Mattress vs Alternatives

Before you run out and get yourself a Purple mattress, in the spirit of fairness, our Purple mattress review would like to provide a quick look at a few of Purple’s competitors.

1. DreamCloud





Launched in 2018 as a memory foam and hybrid direct-to-consumer mattress brand, DreamCloud provides quality mattresses, and if you’re looking for affordable mattresses, that’s the place to shop.

Compared to the basic Purple mattress, the DreamCloud memory foam mattress has seven support layers. These include a breathable cover, contouring, supportive, and Gel-infused memory foam layers, plus a dynamic transition layer and a stability base foam layer covered by a shift-resistant lower cover.

The queen-size DreamCloud Premier Hybrid mattress retails for $999 and comes with free shipping, a 365-night home trial, and a lifetime warranty.

What Customers Think

DreamCloud's Trustpilot rating stands at a solid 4.4/5, based on 2,172 reviews, yet customer experiences are varied. Catherine Jones raves about the mattress's comfort and supportive nature, noting that it minimizes movement during sleep, though she cautions about its weight and the need for strong assistance during delivery [7].

In contrast, Susan offers a more ambivalent three-star review, citing dissatisfaction from being "rolled into the middle" of the bed and experiencing backache after three weeks of use [8].

2. Nectar





The Nectar mattress company was founded in 2017, and their most popular foam model is the Nectar Premier memory foam mattress.



With a 13-inch height, it has a moisture-wicking cover and three separate layers of Certi-PUR memory foam for pressure relief, support, and minimal motion transfer. Plus, it offers twice the pressure relief and 60% more cooling action than previous models.

A queen-size Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress costs $949, and it includes free shipping, a 365-night home trial, and a forever warranty.

What Customers Think

On Trustpilot, Bruce praised the "quality products supplied at a good price" and expressed satisfaction with the mattress's firmness despite a slight adjustment period and delivery date issue [9].

Joe Williams, on the other hand, cautioned against purchasing Nectar's bedding, citing poor fit and quality, although acknowledging the mattress itself was okay [10].

3. Awara





Founded in 2017, Awara is a member of the Resident Home Family along with DreamCloud and Nectar.

Featuring hybrid latex mattresses, Awara combines the sublime cushioning of natural GOLS and FSC-certified organic latex foam with premium coil support to give you a cool and comfy mattress.



Overall, this mattress has four layers. These include an organic wool and rayon blend cover, a layer of organic latex foam, 8-inch premium coils for thick gauge edge support and breathability, and a lower comfort cover.

A queen-size Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid mattress model costs $849, plus free shipping, a 365-night home trial, and a forever Warranty.

What Customers Think

On the official website, Steven praised the mattress for its comfortable firmness and noted its motion transfer feature, likely attributed to the coil construction, unlike their previous solid latex mattress. He also expressed disappointment with the edge support despite its advertised presence [11].

Conversely, Maggie, seeking an affordable alternative to potentially "toxic" Coolgel mattresses, found the Premier mattress "flimsy," citing a lack of edge support and overall quality concerns given its price point. However, she did acknowledge its decent comfort [11].

Purple Mattress Review: FAQs

Here are some of the questions our Purple mattress review has heard from different customers.

Are Purple Mattresses Worth It?

According to some, Purple mattresses are worth it if you like to feel like you’re floating, value a cool sleep, and like the responsiveness of the brand’s highly adaptable GelFlex Grid. While many appreciate and agree with the above assessments, they also feel the price point of this mattress is a little high. This is true, especially when you get past the basic model and shop for something more luxurious in the Purple Pantheon.

Do Purple Mattresses Sag Over Time?

Purple claims that its GelFlex Grid, made of Hyper-Elastic Polymer, is specifically designed to provide strong yet flexible support and not succumb to sagging over time. Some customers, though, have reported that age actually does make the Gelflex Grid sag over time, resulting in both back pain and overall discomfort. In addition, some heavier customers have reported that the GelFlex surface cannot give them the support they need.

How Long Do Purple Beds Last?

The expected lifespan of a Purple Mattress is between 7 and 10 years. The company offers a 10-year warranty with each mattress. Purple Hybrid mattresses, which have the added support of box springs underneath, may also last longer than Purple mattresses that are only made of foam. On the other hand, some customers have complained that their Purple mattress began sagging in less than a couple of years.

Why Is the Purple Mattress So Cold?

Some may think of purple mattresses as cold because they are structured with over 1,400 open-ended chambers designed to promote free airflow throughout the mattress. This airflow counteracts any heat build-up caused by the sleeper's body. While Purple mattresses can regulate airflow during the night, they don’t have any proactive cooling features that would cause them to produce their own cold air.

Purple Mattress Review: Final Thoughts

If you are a side or back sleeper looking for responsiveness and support in your mattress, then a Purple mattress featuring their patented GelFlex Grid may be for you.

Likewise, if you are a side or back sleeper who tends to sleep hot, the Purple GelFlex system has over 1,400 open-ended chambers in its construction to keep you cool all night long.

If there’s a downside to this generally high-rated mattress, it would probably be the price point, which some feel is a bit high as you move up to the more top-of-the-line models.



At any rate, we’ve come to the end of our Purple mattress review, and we hope the information we shared will help you to find a better night’s sleep.

