2025 Governor’s Travel and Tourism Award Winners Announced

Gov. Kelly Armstrong along with Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman and DMAND president Julie Rygg presented seven Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards today during the North Dakota Travel Industry Conference in Minot.

The Governor’s Travel and Tourism Awards recognize the passion and dedication of North Dakotans who have contributed to the growth of travel and tourism in North Dakota.

"Tourism is a vital part of North Dakota's economy, and we are honored to celebrate these exceptional leaders who work tirelessly to promote and enhance our legendary state," Armstrong said. "Their creativity and dedication are key to attracting millions of visitors each year. We owe much to the more than 3,000 businesses and over 45,000 individuals in the travel industry who make North Dakota unique, create unforgettable experiences and contribute to our economic diversity."

2025 Award Winners:

Heritage Award for a Front-line Tourism Employee

Kelly Sorge

Indian Hills Resort

Kelly represents the third generation of family ownership, building a reputation for exceptional service at Lake Sakakawea. Her dedication to the tourism industry and ability to enhance visitor experiences have left a lasting impression on guests for over four decades. Kelly's proactive approach to solving problems and developing resort amenities ensures guests have access to well-maintained facilities. Her community engagement and efforts to promote the Lake Sakakawea area have contributed to the overall growth of tourism. Her natural ability to connect with guests and her passion for service make her a trusted resource for visitors. Kelly’s exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to ensuring every guest has a memorable experience make her a standout figure in the tourism industry.

Sakakawea Award for a Behind-the-Scenes Tourism Employee

Deanne Cunningham

North Dakota Dept of Commerce

As Commerce's Visitor Sales and Services Manager, Deanne has made a profound impact on the state's tourism industry over her 26-year career. Known for her dedication and expertise in group travel, Deanne has developed meticulous itineraries and facilitated FAM tours, building strong partnerships with local tourism entities. During her 26 years at North Dakota tourism, Deanne has provided trip planning assistance to thousands and worked with hundreds of tour operators on itineraries throughout our great state. Her focus on exceptional customer service has driven longer stays and increased visitor spending. Deanne's "can-do" attitude and genuine friendliness are integral to North Dakota's welcoming image. Her contributions have significantly shaped the tourism landscape, encouraging all to “Be Legendary”!

Amplifier Award for Marketing Excellence

Brock White

Marketing Campaign for Watford City

Brock has been a driving force in elevating Watford City's profile through innovative marketing and communication strategies. His creative initiatives, such as the Living in McKenzie County Podcast, The Watford Minute, and the Watford City YouTube Channel, have significantly increased the city's visibility and fostered a strong sense of community. Brock's efforts have attracted new residents and visitors while strengthening local pride and engagement. His strategic marketing for Fox Hills Golf Course and the Rough Rider Center has further highlighted Watford City as a vibrant destination. Brock's use of digital media has effectively connected the community and showcased the city's unique charm and growth. His dedication to enhancing community identity and driving action has established Watford City as a new standard for marketing excellence in North Dakota.

Flint Firestarter Award for a Tourism Development Project

Jeff and Jennifer Gooss

Wheelchairs and Walleyes

The mission to make outdoor lake recreation accessible for everyone, regardless of physical ability, began in Beulah, North Dakota. Jeff and Jennifer Gooss led this initiative, resulting in the construction of the most inclusive wheelchair ramp and lift in the state at Beulah Bay Campground on Lake Sakakawea. This milestone was celebrated with the first-ever Wheelchairs & Walleyes charity tournament and a Children’s Mobility Awareness Day Festival on July 25, 2024. The impact was immediate, inspiring requests for similar projects across the region. Jeff and Jennifer's goal is to ensure every disabled individual can experience the joy of lake life. They are now partnering with Devils Lake leaders to bring an ADA-accessible ramp and chair lift to Lakewood Park, with future expansions planned for Hazen Bay, on Lake Sakakawea.

Trailblazer Award for Tourism Innovation

Joe Weigand

Theodore Roosevelt Reprisor

Joe Wiegand, the world's best Theodore Roosevelt reprisor, has significantly boosted awareness and visitation to North Dakota, contributing to the state's tourism growth. His portrayal of President Theodore Roosevelt across all fifty U.S. states highlights North Dakota's historical and cultural richness. Performances at prestigious venues, including the White House and on the History Channel, extend the state's brand image nationally. Regular appearances in Medora have made him synonymous with Roosevelt, drawing over 6,000 visits per year to his Teddy Roosevelt Show. With a tireless travel schedule hosting over 100 events annually, he positions himself as a key ambassador for North Dakota. His efforts include engaging with K-12 education and children's hospitals, promoting North Dakota's heritage. Dedication to connecting with tourists and fostering community pride makes him a vital figure in North Dakota's tourism industry.

Legend Award for Travel & Tourism Industry Leadership

Stephanie Schoenrock

Visit Minot

Stephanie Schoenrock has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the tourism industry. With 20 years of experience in tourism marketing at KK Bold, the state fair, and Visit Minot, Stephanie has gained valuable public and private sector insights. As the director of Visit Minot, she has shown problem-solving skills and collaboration, packaging and cross promoting the Highway 2 corridor and leading multiple projects in downtown Minot. Stephanie's efforts have made downtown Minot a destination, and she has also worked on the Union Silos Project, Norsk Høstfest, the North Dakota State Fair, and launched a new website. Her innovative and resilient planning for this year's Travel Industry Conference and leadership in merging DMAND and TAP have created a more impactful voice for North Dakota's travel and tourism industry. Stephanie's dedication and vision have significantly contributed to the growth and success of tourism in the region.

Wade Westin Award

Darian Morsette

MHA Tourism

Darian Morsette, who served as the MHA Tribal Tourism Director and President of the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance (NDNTA), was a visionary leader whose work transformed tourism in North Dakota. In 2016, Darian co-founded the NDNTA, uniting representatives from the five tribes that share geography with North Dakota to promote and preserve their culture and history. His leadership brought significant economic benefits to tribal communities and increased awareness of native cultures, stories and traditions. Darian's numerous accomplishments included establishing the first Indian Relays, developing statewide and regional tours, and building strong relationships with neighboring communities. His dedication to his work and genuine care for those around him made him a beloved colleague and friend. Even in his final days, Darian remained committed to preparing his team for the future of tribal tourism. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to work with him.

To learn more about the 2025 Governor's Travel and Tourism Award Winners visit www.commerce.nd.gov/tourism-marketing/travel-industry-conference/governors-travel-and-tourism-award.