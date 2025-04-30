Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 LATAM Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmarks: Brazil Most At Risk to Ad Fraud on Mobile Apps (42%); Mexico Saw 22% IVT Rate on CTV

Pixalate’s research into invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in programmatic advertising in key LATAM countries finds Mexico had a 36% IVT rate on mobile app traffic, and Brazil had a 37% IVT rate on CTV

London, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q1 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports focusing on the LATAM region. The reports analyze the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites, mobile apps, and CTV in Mexico and Brazil .



In addition to the Q1 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate released IVT benchmarks for the U.S ., Canada , UK , France , Spain , Ukraine , Israel , the Netherlands , Germany , China , Japan , Singapore , Australia , India and a Global report.



IVT Benchmarks in Programmatic Advertising in LATAM

Device Mexico Brazil Desktop and Mobile Web 14 % 23 % Mobile App 36 % 42 % CTV 22 % 37 %

The global IVT rate on web traffic was 18%, 31% on mobile app traffic, and 18% on CTV traffic.

To compile this research, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 100 billion global programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2025. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across these devices and platforms by various criteria, including country, device type, app category, and app-ads.txt files. Pixalate's datasets — used exclusively to derive these insights — consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

Download all of Pixalate’s Q1 2025 Ad Fraud Benchmarks Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q1 2025 Invalid Traffic (IVT) & Ad Fraud Benchmark Reports (the "Reports"), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” IVT is also sometimes referred to as “ad fraud.” Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.