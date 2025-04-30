Tickets on sale for biggest match in Adelaide United Women’s History

Release date: 30/04/25

South Australians are encouraged to turn out in droves to Coopers Stadium this weekend to support Adelaide United in the biggest match in the history of the Club’s Women’s team.

Following a thrilling 1-0 Elimination Final win over Western United last weekend, the Reds are set to continue their historic journey this Sunday 4 May at 3.30pm as they host Melbourne Victory in a blockbuster Semi Final First Leg at Coopers Stadium.

The Semi Final will be played at Coopers Stadium, which underwent a $53.5 million redevelopment as part of the South Australian Government’s Women’s World Cup Legacy initiative — a project designed to inspire future generations of female athletes and cement Adelaide’s place as a leader in the advancement of women’s sport.

The upcoming Semi Final follows a sensational season for the Women’s team, defying the odds after finishing bottom of the league last season. Now, the team stands just two matches away from a place in the Ninja A-League Women 2025 Grand Final and a possible home Grand Final.

This weekend’s landmark fixture adds to an impressive roster of major sporting events already held in South Australia this year. The match against Melbourne Victory is a renewal of one of Australian football’s most storied rivalries — the Original Rivalry — adding further intensity to what promises to be an unforgettable day for South Australian sport.

Member pre-sale began today at 12:30pm ACST, while general public tickets go on sale at 3:00pm ACST. To get tickets to the historic match visit Adelaide United v Melbourne Victory tickets | Coopers Stadium | Ticketek Australia.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

South Australia is not only a leading destination for major sporting events but is also home to incredible sporting talent. It has been an absolute thrill to follow the success of Adelaide United Women’s team during what has been a history-making season for the team; their drive, flair and togetherness has been truly inspiring.

This is the opportunity for all of us here to rally behind our Reds and write a new chapter in South Australian sporting history. We encourage as many of our community as possible to come out to Coopers Stadium this Sunday and cheer on the Reds at what promises to be another thrilling sporting event.

A win in the two-legged Semi Final will secure the Reds a place in the 2025 Grand Final, with the highest-ranked finalist earning the right to host, which naturally, we’d love to be at Coopers Stadium – South Australia’s home of football - as we build on our reputation as a leading destination for major sporting events.

Attributable to Nathan Kosmina, CEO Adelaide United

This Sunday represents one of the biggest matches for the Club in recent memory, against our biggest rival, on the back of what has been the most successful season since our inception into the W-League in 2008.

We encourage the South Australian football community to get behind the team at Coopers Stadium and help create an atmosphere that reflects the significance of the match.

I’d like to thank AVM for their ongoing support of women’s football. They are a true ally of football in South Australia, and we appreciate their continuing commitment to supporting our on- and off-field success.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, Chief Executive Officer Adelaide Venue Management

Globally, and here in Australia, interest in women’s football is at an all-time high.

With the Adelaide United Women’s team doing so brilliantly this season, there is great potential to fill Coopers Stadium and create an atmosphere that will help propel them into their first ever Grand Final.

Coopers Stadium is much lauded for its player and spectator experience, consistently voted Australia’s best football venue, and we can’t wait to stage this weekend’s historic event.