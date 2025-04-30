Now Hiring! TBI Announces Accounting Technician Job Opening in Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:

ACCOUNTING TECHNICIAN 1 FISCAL UNIT 1 VACANCY Nashville, Davidson County

JOB DUTIES:

Travel and Accounts Receivable Technicians are responsible for entry of employee travel authorizations and travel expense claims. They audit and review employee travel claims, reimbursement, and travel authorizations. They oversee payment of TBI employee registration fees by State Payment Card and are responsible for transaction reconciliation, the uploading of receipts and monthly statement each cycle. Additionally, these technicians code and compile monthly airfare statement for reallocation each month. They sort checks received by TBI into different revenue categories and use adding machines to create tapes for each category for check deposits. The job also includes accepting credit card payments by phone, reconciling and closing credit card batch, and posting the payments into Quickbooks.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of full-time clerical accounting or auditing work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time clerical accounting or auditing experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis. Accounting coursework from an accredited college or technical institute may substitute for the required experience under one of the following conditions: 4.5 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a one-year substitution, 9 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two-year substitution; 12 quarter hours in accounting or bookkeeping is equivalent to a two and a half year substitution; 15 quarter hours in accounting and bookkeeping is equivalent to a three-year substitution.

Monthly Salary:

$3,197 – $4,804

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 67578. This position will remain posted from April 30, 2025- May 6, 2025, for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.