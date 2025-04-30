Association of Corporate Counsel Unveils New AI Toolkit to Empower In-House Lawyers in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Washington DC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and reshape the practice of law, the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) today announced the launch of its “Artificial Intelligence Toolkit for In-house Lawyers.” Developed in collaboration with Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, the comprehensive resource is designed specifically for in-house legal departments navigating the fast-evolving world of AI technologies.

The ACC AI Toolkit provides in-house counsel with the practical guidance, information, and frameworks needed to help their organizations implement AI responsibly, strategically, and in compliance with an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This toolkit is part of ACC’s global initiative to support in-house lawyers’ success in harnessing the power of AI, a commitment that includes the June launch of the ACC AI Center of Excellence for In-House Counsel, a robust platform providing education, training, resources, governance frameworks, and practical use cases aimed at empowering in-house counsel to add value through AI.

“Our members are leading legal innovation and are increasingly being called upon to lead business strategy, risk management, and technology evolution,” said Veta T. Richardson, ACC President and Chief Executive Officer. Richardson added, “As AI continues to transform the way companies operate, in-house counsel are uniquely positioned to guide their organizations through this shift—ensuring legal, ethical, and strategic alignment with corporate objectives. The ACC AI Toolkit is a best in class, comprehensive resource that we’re proud to unveil.”

Toolkit highlights include:

Practical tips for leveraging AI in legal departments

Guidance on AI governance and compliance

Sample policies and checklists

An AI maturity roadmap

Strategies for professional development in an AI-driven legal environment

“In-house legal teams are on the front lines of managing the risks and opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence,” said Joel Bush, Partner at Kilpatrick. “This AI Toolkit is designed to help in-house lawyers ask the right questions, spot issues early on, guide cross-functional teams, and implement strategies around governance, regulatory compliance, IP ownership, confidentiality, and more. Assembling the Toolkit required extensive collaboration across many practice specialties, including privacy, cybersecurity, governance, ethics, intellectual property, and contracting, and I am immensely grateful for my colleagues at Kilpatrick—and the in-house ACC members—who shared their expertise and insights to create this timely resource. Kilpatrick has a long history on the cutting edge of law and technology and we’re proud to continue that tradition by partnering with ACC to create this strategic tool for in-house lawyers to advise their businesses with clarity and confidence.”

To explore the ACC AI Toolkit, Click Here.

